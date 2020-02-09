MATE 1.24 released
After about a year of development, the MATE Desktop team have finally released MATE 1.24. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
This release contains plenty of new features, bug-fixes, and general improvements. Some of the most important highlights include...
-
