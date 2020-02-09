SYNC ELEMENTARY OS AND ANDROID PHONE
Once you picked up elementary as your computer operating system, you will work with its desktop, file manager, and in modern days, need to synchronize it to your Android phone to transfer files and so on. There is an awesome software called Conecto, a modified KDE Connect, that can help you sync between both devices. This article explains how to pair and transfer files, but not installing the software itself. This will make your life easier with GNU/Linux. Enjoy!
