Python Programming: Productivity Mondays, Paul Sokolovsky, NSA FOIA...
-
Create a project which shows the nutrition and diet data for generic foods, packaged foods, and restaurant meals using python
Hello, nice to be back again, are you people ready for the next python project? In this latest project which will take maybe around half a month to complete, I will develop a python application that will show the nutrition and diet data for generic foods, packaged foods, and restaurant meals to the user. This application will use one of the free APIs from Rapid API to receive all the data that this project ever needs.
First of all, if you have not yet signed up for a free account at Rapid API, then just go ahead and do so. This site offers both the paid API and free API which the application developer can use in his or her own project. After you have signed up and signed into your account, search for this API: Edamam Food and Grocery Database.
-
Productivity Mondays - How to Instantly Save 2-3 Hours a Day
Imagine what an extra 2-3 hours a day can give you. Reading consistently for an hour a day in your field can change your career for the better. An hour of Python coding a day can land you a developer job over time. What about spending more time with your family?
This stuff matters!
In my early days I was a perfectionist. I only later read how this rubbed some people the wrong way when I was cleaning out old study reports.
More importantly it prevented me from taking massive action towards my goals!
-
PyDev of the Week: Paul Sokolovsky
This week we welcome Paul Sokolovsky as our PyDev of the Week! Paul is the creator of Pycopy, which is described as “a minimalist and memory-efficient Python implementation for constrained systems, microcontrollers, and just everything”. You can check out more of his contributions to open source on Github. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Paul better!
-
Python course inside of NSA via a FOIA request
Woke on on Sunday morning, and found Chris Swenson's tweet, he did a FOIA request about the Python course inside of NSA, and then scanned the almost 400 pages of course material. It is 118MB
-
