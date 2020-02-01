Once you picked up elementary as your computer operating system, you will work with its desktop, file manager, and in modern days, need to synchronize it to your Android phone to transfer files and so on. There is an awesome software called Conecto, a modified KDE Connect, that can help you sync between both devices. This article explains how to pair and transfer files, but not installing the software itself. This will make your life easier with GNU/Linux. Enjoy!

Woke on on Sunday morning, and found Chris Swenson's tweet, he did a FOIA request about the Python course inside of NSA, and then scanned the almost 400 pages of course material. It is 118MB :)

This week we welcome Paul Sokolovsky as our PyDev of the Week! Paul is the creator of Pycopy, which is described as “a minimalist and memory-efficient Python implementation for constrained systems, microcontrollers, and just everything”. You can check out more of his contributions to open source on Github. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Paul better!

Imagine what an extra 2-3 hours a day can give you. Reading consistently for an hour a day in your field can change your career for the better. An hour of Python coding a day can land you a developer job over time. What about spending more time with your family? This stuff matters! In my early days I was a perfectionist. I only later read how this rubbed some people the wrong way when I was cleaning out old study reports. More importantly it prevented me from taking massive action towards my goals!

Hello, nice to be back again, are you people ready for the next python project? In this latest project which will take maybe around half a month to complete, I will develop a python application that will show the nutrition and diet data for generic foods, packaged foods, and restaurant meals to the user. This application will use one of the free APIs from Rapid API to receive all the data that this project ever needs. First of all, if you have not yet signed up for a free account at Rapid API, then just go ahead and do so. This site offers both the paid API and free API which the application developer can use in his or her own project. After you have signed up and signed into your account, search for this API: Edamam Food and Grocery Database.

Security: systemd, Elector app, IPFire, Patches, "Myths and Facts" (FUD) Limit the impact of security compromises with systemd security directives Three weeks ago, I wrote systemd service sandboxing and security hardening 101: an introduction to Linux security features for service processes managed by systemd. This week, I’ll explore how you can use some of the more advanced security features offered by systemd. You’ll want to read the 101-introduction before proceeding with this article. Last week, researchers at Qualys disclosed a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in OpenSMTPD: an open-source email server. This seems like an opportune time to make sure you’ve locked down this service. It will serve as our example service for this tutorial. Most parts of OpenSMTPD is designed to run in unprivileged processes. However, this was a “worst-case scenario”, as Gilles Chehade put it. The vulnerability lets attackers execute remote commands with full administrative privileges. Remotely executed arbitrary code running rampant is the last thing you want on your email server.

App Used by Netanyahu's Likud Leaks Israel's Entire Voter Registry Names, identification numbers and addresses of over 6 million voters were leaked through the unsecured Elector app

Where did Core Update 140 go? You will have seen that we have just release an announcement for testing the next release of IPFire - IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 141. The major release number has changed as well as a Core Update has been skipped. But why? Rolling, rolling, rolling... IPFire is a rolling release. There are very few, but some systems that have been updated all the way through since 2007, when the first release of IPFire 2 was published. Despite some bugs during the update process, it is never necessary to reinstall your firewall. And why would you do that? We have replaced the whole base system underneath it not only once, but countless times. IPFire is a modern distribution with its roots somewhere in the past. However, sometimes we need to break things. On purpose. We have removed old crypto that is dangerously broken and we have removed features that virtually nobody has been using any more - simply because the world looked different in 2007 than in 2017. Bump to IPFire 2.25 This time, the reason for bumping the release to 2.25 is that we have upgraded to GCC 9. A new compiler brings some new libraries and changes some other things that are not backwards-compatible. So add-ons compiled with the new compiler won't work on older systems. We create a new directory on the server with everything compiled with the new compiler every time this happens. It is as simple as that.

Open-Source Security in 2020: Myths and Facts Open-source software isn’t a completely chaotic and breached wasteland of vulnerabilities. It’s a global effort to make the development lifecycle faster. Open-source components are publicly-made codebases. Some are created and maintained by experienced developers and companies, while others are created by beginners. Open-source components are often used in enterprise software, for the purpose of reducing development time. However, the security aspect of these components isn’t always clear. [...] Open-source software is software with publicly accessible code. It is generally freely available for use and developed and maintained through community collaboration. The most commonly known example of open-source software is Linux, but many applications and systems use open-source components. The difference between open-source software and proprietary software is reflected in its licensing, liability, and cost.