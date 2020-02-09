Richard Brown: Regular Release Distributions Are Wrong
It’s a long documented fact that I am a big proponent of Rolling Releases and use them as my main operating system for Work & Play on my Desktops/Laptops.
However in the 4 years since writing that last blog post I always a number of Leap machines in my life, mostly running as servers.
As of today, my last Leap machine is no more, and I do not foresee ever going back to Leap or any Linux distribution like it.
This post seeks to answer why I have fallen out of love with the Regular Release approach to developing & using Operating Systems and provide an introduction to how you too could rely on Rolling Releases (specifically Tumbleweed & MicroOS) for everything.
