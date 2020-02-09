With the release of Firefox 73, we are pleased to welcome the 19 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers!

As promised, the update on changes in Firefox 73 is short: There is a new sidebarAction.toggle API that will allow you to open and close the sidebar. It requires being called from a user action, such as a context menu or click handler. The sidebar toggle was brought to you by Mélanie Chauvel. Thanks for your contribution, Mélanie! On the backend, we fixed a bug that caused tabs.onCreated and tabs.onUpdated events to be fired out-of-order.

The biggest ever update to Firefox for Android is on its way. Later this spring, everyone using the Firefox browser on their Android phones and tablets will get the update. Your favorite features — like your history, bookmarks, saved logins, and tab sharing — will stay the same.

Due to a busy work schedule and $REALLIFE, TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 19 final is just now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This version is the same as the beta except for a couple URL bar tweaks I meant to land and the outstanding security updates. If all goes well, it will go live tomorrow Pacific time in the evening.

The Mozilla Firefox 73 open-source web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS. Scheduled to be released by Mozilla on February 11th, the Firefox 73 release can now be downloaded from the official servers for all supported platforms and architectures. Linux users can get the binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, as well as a Snap package and the source tarball. This is the final version that will also be released by Mozilla tomorrow. If you can’t wait until then, or until Firefox 73 will land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you can get a head start by downloading the official binaries.

Google has announced a timetable for phasing out insecure file downloads in the Chrome browser, starting with desktop version 81 due out next month. Known in jargon as ‘mixed content downloads’, these are files such as software executables, documents and media files offered from secure HTTPS websites over insecure HTTP connections. This is a worry because a user seeing the HTTPS padlock on a site visited using Chrome might assume that any downloads it offers are also secure (HTTP sites offering downloads are already marked ‘not secure’).

Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in February) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.

Welcome to the January 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In our reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to.

On our last day we met like every day before, working on our packages, fixing and uploading them. The transitions went on. Antonio, Utkarsh, Lucas, Deivid, and Cédric took some time to examine the gem2deb bug reports. We uploaded the last missing Kali Ruby package.

GNU Projects: Outlooks, Outreachy and Spritely Andy Wingo: state of the gnunion 2020 Greetings, GNU hackers! This blog post rounds up GNU happenings over 2019. My goal is to celebrate the software we produced over the last year and to help us plan a successful 2020. Over the past few months I have been discussing project health with a group of GNU maintainers and we were wondering how the project was doing. We had impressions, but little in the way of data. To that end I wrote some scripts to collect dates and versions for all releases made by GNU projects, as far back as data is available.

GNU Guix: Outreachy May 2020 to August 2020 Status Report I The final project list is announced on Feb. 25, 2020. For further information, check out the timeline, information about the application process, and the eligibility rules. If you’d like to contribute to computing freedom, Scheme, functional programming, or operating system development, now is a good time to join us. Let’s get in touch on the mailing lists and on the #guix channel on the Freenode IRC network! Should you have any questions regarding the internship, please feel free to join the Outreachy Twitter Chat on Feb. 11, 2020, at 4PM UTC. Look for the hashtag: #OutreachyChat Last year we had the pleasure to welcome Laura Lazzati as an Outreachy intern working on documentation video creation, which led to the videos you can now see on the home page.

Christopher Allan Webber: State of Spritely for February 2020 We are now approximately 50% of the way through the Samsung Stack Zero grant for Spritely, and only a few months more since I announced the Spritely project at all. I thought this would be a good opportunity to review what has happened so far and what's on the way.