MX Linux Will Remove AntiX Repo From Default Apt Sources
In a recent blog, MX Linux developer team has announced its plans to bring changes to the MX-system package. In the next version release 20.02.04, antiX software packages list will be removed from default location /etc/apt/sources.list.d/antix.list.
However, antiX packages won’t be taken out; instead, it will be updated and shift to the new separate repository.
If you don’t know, MX Linux is the collaborative Linux distro initiated and maintained by the antiX and former MEPIS communities. Hence, MX Linux inherits various core antiX components.
AntiX is a lightweight Linux distro and MX Linux is a midweight Linux distro while both are based on Debian.
Therefore, by removing the overlapping of antiX software packages with MX, MX plans to separate the antiX sources to streamline the development of both repositories.
