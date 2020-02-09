Stefan Hajnoczi of Red Hat's virtualization team presented at the FOSDEM 2020 conference last week on this new shared file-system for virtual machines. The VirtIO-FS performance numbers shared during the presentation indeed put it in much better shape than virtio-9p while obviously coming up short of the raw potential offered by virtio-blk. With the DAX mount option for direct access can allow bypassing the guest page cache too for better performance. While there is Virtiofsd as the default server for exposing directories to a guest, Hajnoczi did raise the possibilities of creating custom servers for backing VirtIO-FS by a distributed storage system, exposing a synthetic file-system from the host, and other possibilities.

While there are many new features in the forthcoming Linux 5.6 kernel, the ongoing Address Space Isolation support is not one of them. The Kernel Address Space Isolation support has been going on for a while now to improve kernel security and prevent data leaks from situations like Hyper Threading attacks. Kernel Address Space Isolation as implied by the name is about isolating the address spaces used by different areas of the kernel and is of increasing importance since L1TF / Foreshadow came to light. KASI can also help in isolating KVM for better protection in the cloud with helping to fend off guest-to-host attacks and some guest-to-guest attack vectors.

While there are a lot of new end-user features with Linux 5.6, there are also some changes not yet mainlined. Here are six that come to mind as missing out on the Linux 5.6 merge window.

The new OpenShot is bursting with features, Proton 5 lands with major improvements, Arm unveils new microcontrollers, and elementary OS gears up for a major project.

The Pinebook Pro is certainly an interesting laptop. This ARM-based Laptop runs Linux, and is sold at a very affordable price-point.

Debian: Ruby Team, Reproducible Builds and Individual DDs Ruby Team: Ruby Team Sprint 2020 in Paris - Day Five - We’ve brok^done it On our last day we met like every day before, working on our packages, fixing and uploading them. The transitions went on. Antonio, Utkarsh, Lucas, Deivid, and Cédric took some time to examine the gem2deb bug reports. We uploaded the last missing Kali Ruby package.

Reproducible Builds in January 2020 Welcome to the January 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In our reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to.

Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in January 2020 Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in February) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.

Utkarsh Gupta: Debian Activities for January 2020 Here’s my (fourth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in Debian this January.