New Videos: Pinebook Pro, Debian 10.3 Run Through and Linux Headlines
The Pinebook Pro is certainly an interesting laptop. This ARM-based Laptop runs Linux, and is sold at a very affordable price-point.
In this video, we are looking at Debian 10.3.
The new OpenShot is bursting with features, Proton 5 lands with major improvements, Arm unveils new microcontrollers, and elementary OS gears up for a major project.
Kernel: Features in Mainline Linux 5.6 and VirtIO-FS
While there are a lot of new end-user features with Linux 5.6, there are also some changes not yet mainlined. Here are six that come to mind as missing out on the Linux 5.6 merge window.
While there are many new features in the forthcoming Linux 5.6 kernel, the ongoing Address Space Isolation support is not one of them.
The Kernel Address Space Isolation support has been going on for a while now to improve kernel security and prevent data leaks from situations like Hyper Threading attacks. Kernel Address Space Isolation as implied by the name is about isolating the address spaces used by different areas of the kernel and is of increasing importance since L1TF / Foreshadow came to light. KASI can also help in isolating KVM for better protection in the cloud with helping to fend off guest-to-host attacks and some guest-to-guest attack vectors.
Stefan Hajnoczi of Red Hat's virtualization team presented at the FOSDEM 2020 conference last week on this new shared file-system for virtual machines. The VirtIO-FS performance numbers shared during the presentation indeed put it in much better shape than virtio-9p while obviously coming up short of the raw potential offered by virtio-blk. With the DAX mount option for direct access can allow bypassing the guest page cache too for better performance.
While there is Virtiofsd as the default server for exposing directories to a guest, Hajnoczi did raise the possibilities of creating custom servers for backing VirtIO-FS by a distributed storage system, exposing a synthetic file-system from the host, and other possibilities.
Debian: Ruby Team, Reproducible Builds and Individual DDs
On our last day we met like every day before, working on our packages, fixing and uploading them. The transitions went on. Antonio, Utkarsh, Lucas, Deivid, and Cédric took some time to examine the gem2deb bug reports. We uploaded the last missing Kali Ruby package.
Welcome to the January 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In our reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to.
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in February) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
Here’s my (fourth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in Debian this January.
Google's Chrome and Mozilla Firefox: HTTPS, Firefox 73, TenFourFox FPR19, Firefox for Android, Extensions in Firefox 73 and Firefox 73 New Contributors
Google has announced a timetable for phasing out insecure file downloads in the Chrome browser, starting with desktop version 81 due out next month.
Known in jargon as ‘mixed content downloads’, these are files such as software executables, documents and media files offered from secure HTTPS websites over insecure HTTP connections.
This is a worry because a user seeing the HTTPS padlock on a site visited using Chrome might assume that any downloads it offers are also secure (HTTP sites offering downloads are already marked ‘not secure’).
The Mozilla Firefox 73 open-source web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS.
Scheduled to be released by Mozilla on February 11th, the Firefox 73 release can now be downloaded from the official servers for all supported platforms and architectures. Linux users can get the binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, as well as a Snap package and the source tarball.
This is the final version that will also be released by Mozilla tomorrow. If you can’t wait until then, or until Firefox 73 will land in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, you can get a head start by downloading the official binaries.
Due to a busy work schedule and $REALLIFE, TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 19 final is just now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). This version is the same as the beta except for a couple URL bar tweaks I meant to land and the outstanding security updates. If all goes well, it will go live tomorrow Pacific time in the evening.
-
The biggest ever update to Firefox for Android is on its way. Later this spring, everyone using the Firefox browser on their Android phones and tablets will get the update. Your favorite features — like your history, bookmarks, saved logins, and tab sharing — will stay the same.
As promised, the update on changes in Firefox 73 is short: There is a new sidebarAction.toggle API that will allow you to open and close the sidebar. It requires being called from a user action, such as a context menu or click handler. The sidebar toggle was brought to you by Mélanie Chauvel. Thanks for your contribution, Mélanie!
On the backend, we fixed a bug that caused tabs.onCreated and tabs.onUpdated events to be fired out-of-order.
With the release of Firefox 73, we are pleased to welcome the 19 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers!
