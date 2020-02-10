Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 01:09:36 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

MX Linux Will Remove AntiX Repo From Default Apt Sources

In a recent blog, MX Linux developer team has announced its plans to bring changes to the MX-system package. In the next version release 20.02.04, antiX software packages list will be removed from default location /etc/apt/sources.list.d/antix.list. However, antiX packages won’t be taken out; instead, it will be updated and shift to the new separate repository. If you don’t know, MX Linux is the collaborative Linux distro initiated and maintained by the antiX and former MEPIS communities. Hence, MX Linux inherits various core antiX components. AntiX is a lightweight Linux distro and MX Linux is a midweight Linux distro while both are based on Debian. Therefore, by removing the overlapping of antiX software packages with MX, MX plans to separate the antiX sources to streamline the development of both repositories. Read more

EasyOS version 2.2.9 released

The above post also mentions renaming of /etc/init.d/messagebus to 05-messagebus, so that 'dbus-daemon' starts sooner. That fixed 'bluetoothd', but the question was raised whether there might be other repercussions. Read more

New Videos: Pinebook Pro, Debian 10.3 Run Through and Linux Headlines

  • Laptop Review - The Pinebook Pro

    The Pinebook Pro is certainly an interesting laptop. This ARM-based Laptop runs Linux, and is sold at a very affordable price-point.

  • Debian 10.3 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Debian 10.3.

  • 2020-02-10 | Linux Headlines

    The new OpenShot is bursting with features, Proton 5 lands with major improvements, Arm unveils new microcontrollers, and elementary OS gears up for a major project.

Kernel: Features in Mainline Linux 5.6 and VirtIO-FS

  • Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel

    While there are a lot of new end-user features with Linux 5.6, there are also some changes not yet mainlined. Here are six that come to mind as missing out on the Linux 5.6 merge window.

  • Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020

    While there are many new features in the forthcoming Linux 5.6 kernel, the ongoing Address Space Isolation support is not one of them. The Kernel Address Space Isolation support has been going on for a while now to improve kernel security and prevent data leaks from situations like Hyper Threading attacks. Kernel Address Space Isolation as implied by the name is about isolating the address spaces used by different areas of the kernel and is of increasing importance since L1TF / Foreshadow came to light. KASI can also help in isolating KVM for better protection in the cloud with helping to fend off guest-to-host attacks and some guest-to-guest attack vectors.

  • VirtIO-FS Is Looking Quite Good For Shared File-System With VMs

    Stefan Hajnoczi of Red Hat's virtualization team presented at the FOSDEM 2020 conference last week on this new shared file-system for virtual machines. The VirtIO-FS performance numbers shared during the presentation indeed put it in much better shape than virtio-9p while obviously coming up short of the raw potential offered by virtio-blk. With the DAX mount option for direct access can allow bypassing the guest page cache too for better performance. While there is Virtiofsd as the default server for exposing directories to a guest, Hajnoczi did raise the possibilities of creating custom servers for backing VirtIO-FS by a distributed storage system, exposing a synthetic file-system from the host, and other possibilities.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6