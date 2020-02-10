today's howtos
Playing Music on your Fedora Terminal with MPD and ncmpcpp
curl ootw: –keepalive-time
Linux command line basics: sudo
Ping, traceroute, and netstat: The network troubleshooting trifecta
How To Change Apache Default Port To A Custom Port
How to Change the Default Terminal in Ubuntu
How to Install Java on Arch Linux
How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Ubuntu – Desktop tour and applications
Cross Platform Development with Qt and Visual Studio
Btrfs hilights in 5.5: 3-copy and 4-copy block groups
MX Linux Will Remove AntiX Repo From Default Apt Sources
In a recent blog, MX Linux developer team has announced its plans to bring changes to the MX-system package. In the next version release 20.02.04, antiX software packages list will be removed from default location /etc/apt/sources.list.d/antix.list. However, antiX packages won’t be taken out; instead, it will be updated and shift to the new separate repository. If you don’t know, MX Linux is the collaborative Linux distro initiated and maintained by the antiX and former MEPIS communities. Hence, MX Linux inherits various core antiX components. AntiX is a lightweight Linux distro and MX Linux is a midweight Linux distro while both are based on Debian. Therefore, by removing the overlapping of antiX software packages with MX, MX plans to separate the antiX sources to streamline the development of both repositories.
EasyOS version 2.2.9 released
The above post also mentions renaming of /etc/init.d/messagebus to 05-messagebus, so that 'dbus-daemon' starts sooner. That fixed 'bluetoothd', but the question was raised whether there might be other repercussions.
New Videos: Pinebook Pro, Debian 10.3 Run Through and Linux Headlines
Kernel: Features in Mainline Linux 5.6 and VirtIO-FS
