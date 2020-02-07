Games: Geneshift, OpenTTD, Humble Bundle and FS2 Open
Top-down Battle Royale 'Geneshift' has a new trailer and tutorial as it moves closer to F2P
Geneshift has been through an evolution over the last two years. It already had a single-player and co-op campaign, tons of online modes and then a Battle Royale mode was added which has been the newer focus. It's coming closer to completion now too.
Open source sim 'OpenTTD' enters feature freeze for the next major version
The classic free and open source sim OpenTTD, based upon the popular Microprose game "Transport Tycoon Deluxe" has now entered a feature freeze period with the first Release Candidate out for the upcoming major update.
OpenTTD 1.10.0-RC1 went out a few days ago and while they're now not including new features due to the freeze, this version does have plenty in it. Features like supplying a reason to people who get kicked/banned when playing online, item highlighting under the mouse cursor in the file browser, a separate window for taking screenshots, the ability to configure the game ending year, the ability to take a full mini-map screenshot, logic improvements for sharing industry production between 3 or more stations, a cargo filter for the industry directory window and there's plenty of crash-bugs that got solved.
Humble Bundle introducing regional pricing for bundles - also running a Valentines sale
Humble Bundle announced yesterday that they're bringing in regional pricing for their bundles to make their whole store more "consistent".
Before this change you would have the Humble Store in various currencies, Humble Choice was also in different currencies and then all their other bundles were in US Dollars.
FS2 Open for playing Freespace 2 on modern systems had a big update
One I'm genuinely surprised I missed (Hat tip to Timo) is a big update to FS2 Open, the project that continues updating the game engine for Freespace 2 - one of the best space action games ever. While it's not technically open source, Volition did give the code to the community to keep it alive.
Version 19.0.0 went up in January and it's quite a big one too. It pulls in various OpenGL optimisations with animations now using texture arrays and "model uniforms get sent to the GPU using uniform buffers for less overhead" plus other minor changes. There's also now full Unicode text support, pilot files now use JSON instead of the old custom binary format, support for the Discord Rich Presence API, they added support for displaying decals on the surface of an object and loads more. Wonderful to see it alive and well!
