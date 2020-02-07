Plasma 5.18 is out: easier system settings, interactive notifications, emojis, wallpapers and more
A brand new version of the Plasma desktop is now available.
In Plasma 5.18 you will find neat new features that make notifications clearer, settings more streamlined and the overall look more attractive. Plasma 5.18 is easier and more fun to use, while at the same time allowing you to be more productive when it is time to work.
Also: KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Released After A Lot Of Polishing, New Features
