Plasma 5.18 is out: easier system settings, interactive notifications, emojis, wallpapers and more

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 01:47:48 PM
KDE

A brand new version of the Plasma desktop is now available.

In Plasma 5.18 you will find neat new features that make notifications clearer, settings more streamlined and the overall look more attractive. Plasma 5.18 is easier and more fun to use, while at the same time allowing you to be more productive when it is time to work.

Also: KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Released After A Lot Of Polishing, New Features

KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Desktop Environment Officially Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 02:08:45 PM.
  • KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Desktop Environment Officially Released

    Four months in development, the KDE Plasma 5.18 release is the second LTS (Long Term Support) series of the acclaimed Open Source desktop environment used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions, including Kubuntu, KDE neon, Manjaro, openSUSE, and many others.

    It comes two years after KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, which will no longer receive maintenance updates, with a revamped notification system, Flatpak portal support, a Night Color feature, better integration of GTK apps, browser integration, redesigned system settings pages, support for managing Thunderbolt devices, and display management improvements.

Microsoft flirts with new anti-trust challenge with new Start Menu-based Edge ads

Microsoft originally implemented the “Suggested” section on the Windows 10 Start Menu as a way to advertise its official apps; but in the latest listing, Microsoft has gone beyond self-promotion. Microsoft’s recent extensive advertising is becoming hard to ignore, which has prompted many users to disable the ads. Those who haven’t done so may have noticed the most recent one takes a dig at a competitor browser. The listing displays “Still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here”, to all users of the former- even with the latter already installed. The ad provides a link to download the chromium-based browser. Read more Also: Windows 7: a major bug prevents turning off or restarting the PC

Android Leftovers

