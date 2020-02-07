Language Selection

Freespire 6.0 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 01:48:29 PM
GNU
Linux
  • Freespire 6.0 Released

    Today is another great day for the Freespire development team, as we announce the release of Freespire 6.0. This release is our FOSS solution, with no binary-only drivers or multimedia codecs included and strictly Libre applications. Freespire is released bi-annually and showcases the best that the open-source community has to offer. Our users enjoy a multitude of different desktops - for this release we are releasing the MATE desktop first; KDE comes next, keep an eye out for it. With Windows 7 at the end of life, many people have PCs which may not be optimal for Windows 10; now is a good time to migrate to one of the most recognized desktop Linux distributions, which is optimized for just these sorts of PCs.

  • Freespire 6.0 Released to Encourage Windows 7 Users to Switch to Linux

    Roberto Dohnert informs 9to5Linux about the general availability of the Freespire 6.0 operating system release, which encourages Windows 7 users to switch to GNU/Linux.

    Coming six months after the previous release, Freespire 6.0 “Lobo” ships with the lightweight MATE desktop environment, which is highly customized to resemble the look and feel of the Windows 7 desktop.

    With this release, users who don’t have PCs powerful enough to run Windows 10 are encouraged to migrate to Freespire, which is fully supported by the community and offers a great alternative to the deprecated Windows 7 OS, which Microsoft no longer supports.

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 02:07:13 PM.
More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Kubernetes and TWIL (This Week in Linux)

  • LHS Episode #325: Ham Radio Relevance Deep Dive

    Welcome to the 325th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Based on a recent video and Hack-a-Day chat from Josh Nash, KI6NAZ, the hosts dive into the topic of what makes amateur radio viable in today's world of almost limitless hobbies, technology and diversions. Discussion revolves around involving everyone in the hobby, young or old, new technologies, parallel interests, stewardship, legal issues and much more. Thank you for tuning in. Hope you have a wonderful week.

  • Kubernetes 411: Hart Hoover and Seth McCombs | Jupiter Extras 54

    Ell, Drew, Hart, and Seth talk about what Kubernetes is, how to get started with it, why and when you should use it, and more. Special Guests: Hart Hoover and Seth McCombs.

  • Episode 92 | This Week in Linux

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a jam packed episode! Linux Kernel 5.5 was released and we have a ton of Distro News from Solus, elementaryOS, Tails, Kali Linux, and Red Hat. A nasty Sudo Bug was found and fixed, we’ll discuss this and let you know if you might be affected or not. Pine64 announced their new HardROCK64 and we got updates for the PinePhone. Canonical announces their new Anbox Cloud service. In App News, we got new releases for Kdenlive and RawTherapee as well as an announcement from ProtonMail for a new Calendar service. Speaking of Proton, we saw new releases for WINE 5.0 & Proton 5.0 from Valve. We’ve got a lot of hardware news as well with the Kubuntu Focus Laptop, the NitroPad and a new hardware podcast from DLN. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • LHS Episode #324: The Weekender XLI

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

today's howtos

Microsoft flirts with new anti-trust challenge with new Start Menu-based Edge ads

Microsoft originally implemented the “Suggested” section on the Windows 10 Start Menu as a way to advertise its official apps; but in the latest listing, Microsoft has gone beyond self-promotion. Microsoft’s recent extensive advertising is becoming hard to ignore, which has prompted many users to disable the ads. Those who haven’t done so may have noticed the most recent one takes a dig at a competitor browser. The listing displays “Still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here”, to all users of the former- even with the latter already installed. The ad provides a link to download the chromium-based browser. Read more Also: Windows 7: a major bug prevents turning off or restarting the PC

Android Leftovers

