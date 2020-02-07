Freespire 6.0 Released
Freespire 6.0 Released
Today is another great day for the Freespire development team, as we announce the release of Freespire 6.0. This release is our FOSS solution, with no binary-only drivers or multimedia codecs included and strictly Libre applications. Freespire is released bi-annually and showcases the best that the open-source community has to offer. Our users enjoy a multitude of different desktops - for this release we are releasing the MATE desktop first; KDE comes next, keep an eye out for it. With Windows 7 at the end of life, many people have PCs which may not be optimal for Windows 10; now is a good time to migrate to one of the most recognized desktop Linux distributions, which is optimized for just these sorts of PCs.
Freespire 6.0 Released to Encourage Windows 7 Users to Switch to Linux
Roberto Dohnert informs 9to5Linux about the general availability of the Freespire 6.0 operating system release, which encourages Windows 7 users to switch to GNU/Linux.
Coming six months after the previous release, Freespire 6.0 “Lobo” ships with the lightweight MATE desktop environment, which is highly customized to resemble the look and feel of the Windows 7 desktop.
With this release, users who don’t have PCs powerful enough to run Windows 10 are encouraged to migrate to Freespire, which is fully supported by the community and offers a great alternative to the deprecated Windows 7 OS, which Microsoft no longer supports.
