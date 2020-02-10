Programming: Lisp, Perl, Bash, Java, Python and Standards
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Lisp
Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages. The most commonly used general-purpose dialects are Common Lisp and Scheme. Other dialects include Franz Lisp, Interlisp, Portable Standard Lisp, XLISP and Zetalisp.
The majority of Lisp implementations offer a lot more than just a programming language. They include an entire environment such as debuggers, inspectors, tracing, and other tools to add the Lisp developer. Lisp is a practical, expression-oriented, interactive programming language which uses linked lists as one of its major data structures. A Lisp list is written with its elements separated by whitespace, and surrounded by parentheses. Lisp source code is itself comprised of lists.
The language has many unique features that make it excellent to study programming constructs and data structures. Many regard Lisp as an extremely natural language to code complex symbolic reasoning programs. Lisp is popular in the fields of artificial intelligence and symbolic algebra.
-
2020.06 Ready for Brewing
Patrick Böker lets us know that rakudobrew (originally by Tadeusz Sośnierz) has been re-imagined as rakubrew and that it is ready for testing! It allows one to have multiple versions of different Raku implementations installed in parallel and switch between them. It’s a perlbrew and plenv look-alike and supports both flavours of commands. An excellent tool for Raku module developers!
-
Automate your live demos with this shell script
I gave a talk about multi-architecture container images at LISA19 in October that included a lengthy live demo. Rather than writing out 30+ commands and risking typos, I decided to automate the demo with a shell script.
The script mimics what appears as input/output and runs the real commands in the background, pausing at various points so I can narrate what is going on. I'm very pleased with how the script turned out and the effect on stage. The script and supporting materials for my presentation are available on GitHub under an Apache 2.0 license.
-
Using external libraries in Java
Java comes with a core set of libraries, including those that define commonly used data types and related behavior, like String or Date; utilities to interact with the host operating system, such as System or File; and useful subsystems to manage security, deal with network communications, and create or parse XML. Given the richness of this core set of libraries, it's often easy to find the necessary bits and pieces to reduce the amount of code a programmer must write to solve a problem.
Even so, there are a lot of interesting Java libraries created by people who find gaps in the core libraries. For example, Apache Commons "is an Apache project focused on all aspects of reusable Java components" and provides a collection of some 43 open source libraries (as of this writing) covering a range of capabilities either outside the Java core (such as geometry or statistics) or that enhance or replace capabilities in the Java core (such as math or numbers).
Another common type of Java library is an interface to a system component—for example, to a database system. This article looks at using such an interface to connect to a PostgreSQL database and get some interesting information. But first, I'll review the important bits and pieces of a library.
-
Python programming language: Now you can take NSA's free course for beginners
Developers already have numerous options from the likes of Microsoft and Google for learning how to code in the popular Python programming language. But now budding Python developers can read up on the National Security Agency's own Python training materials.
Software engineer Chris Swenson filed a Freedom of information Act (FOIA) request with the NSA for access to its Python training materials and received a lightly redacted 400-page printout of the agency's COMP 3321 Python training course.
-
Why innovation can't happen without standardization
Any organization facing the prospect of change will confront an underlying tension between competing needs for standardization and innovation. Achieving the correct balance between these needs can be essential to an organization's success.
Experiencing too much of either can lead to morale and productivity problems. Over-stressing standardization, for example, can have a stifling effect on the team's ability to innovate to solve new problems. Unfettered innovation, on the other hand, can lead to time lost due to duplicated or misdirected efforts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 727 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Lisp, Perl, Bash, Java, Python and Standards
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Kubernetes and TWIL (This Week in Linux)
today's howtos
Microsoft flirts with new anti-trust challenge with new Start Menu-based Edge ads
Microsoft originally implemented the “Suggested” section on the Windows 10 Start Menu as a way to advertise its official apps; but in the latest listing, Microsoft has gone beyond self-promotion. Microsoft’s recent extensive advertising is becoming hard to ignore, which has prompted many users to disable the ads. Those who haven’t done so may have noticed the most recent one takes a dig at a competitor browser. The listing displays “Still using Firefox? Microsoft Edge is here”, to all users of the former- even with the latter already installed. The ad provides a link to download the chromium-based browser. Also: Windows 7: a major bug prevents turning off or restarting the PC
Recent comments
11 min 32 sec ago
14 min 45 sec ago
23 min 11 sec ago
40 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago