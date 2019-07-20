Devices: Versalogic, Embedded Online Conference and More
MikroTik wAP LoRa8/LoRa9 LoRa Gateway Kits Launched for $169
First rugged Denverton SBC reaches market
Versalogic has launched a “Grizzly” SBC with a 16-core Intel C3958, up to 128GB DDR4, 2x 2.5GbE SFP+, 4x GbE (2x with PoE), and 2x USB 3.0 ports. You also get 2x SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, and M.2 plus -40 to 85°C and MIL-STD-202H ruggedization.
Designed for rugged embedded server applications “outside the rack and out to the edge,” the rugged Grizzly is the first Atom C3000 “Denverton” based SBC covered by LinuxGizmos, and according to Versalogic, the industry’s first rugged Denverton SBC. A heat-plate is included with the 16-core, 2GHz Intel Atom C3958, and you may want to go with the optional, liquid-filled heat-pipe. After all, when your SBC costs upwards of $2,500, it would be tragic to watch it fry.
Versalogic Grizzly Embedded Server Board is Powered by a 16-Core Intel Atom C3958 Processor
Register to the Embedded Online Conference for Free Before February 29th
Embedded Online Conference reg is free through Feb. 28
An “Embedded Online Conference” scheduled for May 20 is open for free registration through Feb. 28 and will then cost $90. The online event will stream 16 sessions in four tracks.
Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com have launched an Embedded Online Conference scheduled for May 20 with 16 sessions for live streaming and interactive Q&A plus repeat viewing. Registration is free through Feb. 28 for the May 20 event and then moves to $90.
Rugged, modular, Coffee Lake systems add 9th Gen support
Cincoze has upgraded its rugged, 8th Gen Coffee Lake based DX-1100 and DS-1200 Series embedded PCs with 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips. The systems provide -40 to 70°C support and up to 8x GbE/PoE+ ports via Cincoze’s CMI expansion.
Cincoze announced new support for Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors on two recent 8th Gen based embedded computers – a compact DX-1100 that we covered last March and a DS-1200 Series with zero (DS-1200), one (DS-1201), or two (DS-1202) PCIe slots that we briefly cover below.
Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Open Source and Free Software (FSF)
THE RISING OF GNU/LINUX COMPUTERS IN 2020: PURISM LIBREM, KDE SLIMBOOK, PINE64 PINEBOOK, AND KUBUNTU FOCUS
I have a 'GNU/Linux Computers' article in 2019. And in late 2019 until early 2020, I have not found any website summarizing these four awesome laptop brands in one place: Purism Librem, KDE Slimbook, Pine64 Pinebook, and Kubuntu Focus. If you care about free software community and following their social networks like Reddit or Mastodon, you will find these names being discussed a lot lately. So I write this summary that informs you stuffs interesting from them. Why? Because computer that is manufactured for GNU/Linux is important for us GNU/Linux users and community. Enjoy this article!
KDE neon 5.18
KDE’s flagship project Plasma has released 5.18 LTS. That means we’ve crunched the code and ran the QA and slid out the packages and installable images. Upgrade your KDE neon to get Plasma 5.18. Download the ISOs to install the live images. And to give it a try run the Docker images with neondocker.
