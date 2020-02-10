Godot Engine: Vulkan Plans for Godot 4.0
-
Godot Engine - Headsup: Vulkan merged, master branch unstable
In most Git-based development workflows, the default master branch is where most of the development happens. It can be from well-defined feature branches (or in our situation Pull Requests) that are merged into master once ready, or with development work happening directly on this branch. Whatever the workflow, the master branch will rarely be meant for use in production, and end users are only encouraged to use it if they want to help with day-to-day testing, not if they want to get some work done
As we do our releases directly from the master branch after a stabilization period (feature freeze, release freeze and then branching off to e.g. 3.2 when releasing), many of our users are used to running the master branch or a nightly build as a daily driver.
This changes today as we merge our work-in-progress Vulkan port (until now in the vulkan branch) in the master branch.
-
Godot Engine enters new territory with Vulkan API support merged in for the upcoming 4.0 release
While not actually released yet and not due until later this year with Godot Engine 4.0, the Vulkan parts have now been merged into the main Godot project.
In a new blog post on the official site written by Godot's Project Manager, Rémi Verschelde, it goes over what this means. In short: it's all highly unstable but now it's in the main branch, they can continue pushing Vulkan forwards and updating all parts of Godot required for it.
-
Godot Merges Its Vulkan Renderer Ahead Of The v4.0 Game Engine
While the Godot 4.0 release is still months away from seeing its stable debut with the new Vulkan renderer, the Vulkan renderer branch was today merged to mainline.
Vulkan is finally happening for Godot! The Vulkan rendering code for this open-source game engine is now at a stage where it's being developed on Git master rather than the separate branch. By merging the work to Git master now, other Godot 4.0 changes like code clean-up and restructuring can more easily happen for items that touch the entire code-base.
-
