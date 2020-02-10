Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Canonical/Ubuntu: Juju, Embedded World 2020 and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 05:07:03 PM Filed under
Ubuntu
  • DevOps tools in 2020: Why consider Juju?

    Many DevOps tools struggle as deployments change. Juju excels.

    2020 heralds a decade for a divided technology industry. Software delivery is diversifying. Complexity is increasing. Teams are looking to make use of new approaches such as serverless and split large applications into microservices. They also need to retain their existing applications.

  • Ubuntu at Embedded World 2020

    Embedded world 2020 is the trade fair for embedded systems technology. Given the rapid miniaturisation of hardware and the increasing scope of high performance computing, thousands of exhibitors use the show to take the stage and show off their work. This year Canonical is returning to discuss how to make embedded Linux, more developer friendly and more secure. Some of the highlights on the booth:

  • 10 hidden cloud gotchas to watch out for

    If there's a backdoor in Ubuntu 18.04, it will let in hackers whether it's installed on a cloud machine or a server in a closet down the hall. All computers are susceptible to power failures, hard disk crashes, alpha rays, malware and worse.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 617

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 617 for the week of February 2 – 8, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat/IBM Leftovers

  • How to install Fedora/RHEL/CentOS via kickstart on an existing LUKS device

    Kickstart installations let us easily script and replicate unattended or semi-unattended installations of Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS. The instructions needed to install the operating system are specified, with a dedicated syntax, inside a Kickstart file which is passed to the Anaconda installer. In this tutorial we will see how to reuse an already existing LUKS (Linux Unified Keys Setup) container when performing a Kickstart installation: this is something that cannot be achieved just with Kickstart instructions and requires some extra steps.

  • IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams for its 350,000 employees [Ed: This imposes proprietary software and deep surveillance on all Red Hat staff]

    While this new rollout makes IBM Slack’s biggest customer to date, it has been the company’s biggest customer for years according to Slack. “IBM has been Slack’s largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over that time,” reveals an SEC filing from Slack, which appears to downplay the news.

  • Advanced Network customizations for OpenShift Install

    Each organization has its own unique IT environment, and sometimes it will not fit within the network configuration which Red Hat OpenShift sets by default. Thus, it becomes essential to customize the installation for the target environment. In this blog we are going to showcase how to do the advanced network related customization and configuration needed to accomplish this.

Open Source and Free Software (FSF)

  • My whole career is built on FOSS

    My whole career is built on FOSS. My x86(-64) desktop runs GNU/Linux since day one (September 2000) as main system. There was OpenDOS as second during studies due to some stuff. I had MS Windows XP as second system on one of laptops. But that’s due to some Arm hardware bringup tool being available only for this OS (later also for Linux). My family and friends learnt that I am unable to help them with MS Windows issues as I do not know that OS.

  • Five Open-Source Projects AI Enthusiasts Might Want to Know About

    Linux is arguably software developers’ favorite OS. Over 14,000 contributors have invested countless hours in developing the Linux Kernel. With Linux becoming increasingly popular due to its security and flexibility, developers who are interested in artificial intelligence (AI) may want to explore the possibilities within the Linux environment. [...] AI is all the rage in different industries, and rightly so. AI-powered tools and systems have the potential to change processes for the better—healthcare becomes more factual than intuitive, increases in revenue can be seen more clearly in marketing efforts, and food security becomes a reality rather than a dream. However, we should not discount the fact that AI can also be weaponized, empowering the wrong people. Cybersecurity systems must also be upgraded to counter AI-powered cyberattacks. And when developing AI-powered machines, it is critical to ensure that they are not vulnerable to attacks.

  • New Faces added in 2019

    I’m pleased to report that we added 18 new Faces to the project in 2019!

  • Thank you for supporting the FSF

    On January 17th, we closed the Free Software Foundation (FSF)'s end of the year fundraiser and associate membership drive, bringing 368 new associate members to the FSF community. This year's fundraiser began with a series of shareable images aiming to bring user freedom issues to the kitchen table, helping to start conversations about the impact that proprietary software has on the autonomy and privacy of our everyday lives. Your enthusiasm in sharing these has been inspiring. We also debuted the ShoeTool video, an animated short presenting a day in the life of an unfortunate elf who is duped into forking over his liberty for the sake of convenience. And we also sent out our biannual issue of the Free Software Bulletin, which had FSF staff writing on topics as diverse as ethical software licensing and online dating.

THE RISING OF GNU/LINUX COMPUTERS IN 2020: PURISM LIBREM, KDE SLIMBOOK, PINE64 PINEBOOK, AND KUBUNTU FOCUS

I have a 'GNU/Linux Computers' article in 2019. And in late 2019 until early 2020, I have not found any website summarizing these four awesome laptop brands in one place: Purism Librem, KDE Slimbook, Pine64 Pinebook, and Kubuntu Focus. If you care about free software community and following their social networks like Reddit or Mastodon, you will find these names being discussed a lot lately. So I write this summary that informs you stuffs interesting from them. Why? Because computer that is manufactured for GNU/Linux is important for us GNU/Linux users and community. Enjoy this article! Read more

KDE neon 5.18

KDE’s flagship project Plasma has released 5.18 LTS. That means we’ve crunched the code and ran the QA and slid out the packages and installable images. Upgrade your KDE neon to get Plasma 5.18. Download the ISOs to install the live images. And to give it a try run the Docker images with neondocker. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6