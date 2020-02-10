Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
-
How to install Fedora/RHEL/CentOS via kickstart on an existing LUKS device
Kickstart installations let us easily script and replicate unattended or semi-unattended installations of Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS. The instructions needed to install the operating system are specified, with a dedicated syntax, inside a Kickstart file which is passed to the Anaconda installer. In this tutorial we will see how to reuse an already existing LUKS (Linux Unified Keys Setup) container when performing a Kickstart installation: this is something that cannot be achieved just with Kickstart instructions and requires some extra steps.
-
IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams for its 350,000 employees [Ed: This imposes proprietary software and deep surveillance on all Red Hat staff]
While this new rollout makes IBM Slack’s biggest customer to date, it has been the company’s biggest customer for years according to Slack. “IBM has been Slack’s largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over that time,” reveals an SEC filing from Slack, which appears to downplay the news.
-
Advanced Network customizations for OpenShift Install
Each organization has its own unique IT environment, and sometimes it will not fit within the network configuration which Red Hat OpenShift sets by default. Thus, it becomes essential to customize the installation for the target environment. In this blog we are going to showcase how to do the advanced network related customization and configuration needed to accomplish this.
-
Open Source and Free Software (FSF)
THE RISING OF GNU/LINUX COMPUTERS IN 2020: PURISM LIBREM, KDE SLIMBOOK, PINE64 PINEBOOK, AND KUBUNTU FOCUS
I have a 'GNU/Linux Computers' article in 2019. And in late 2019 until early 2020, I have not found any website summarizing these four awesome laptop brands in one place: Purism Librem, KDE Slimbook, Pine64 Pinebook, and Kubuntu Focus. If you care about free software community and following their social networks like Reddit or Mastodon, you will find these names being discussed a lot lately. So I write this summary that informs you stuffs interesting from them. Why? Because computer that is manufactured for GNU/Linux is important for us GNU/Linux users and community. Enjoy this article!
KDE neon 5.18
KDE’s flagship project Plasma has released 5.18 LTS. That means we’ve crunched the code and ran the QA and slid out the packages and installable images. Upgrade your KDE neon to get Plasma 5.18. Download the ISOs to install the live images. And to give it a try run the Docker images with neondocker.
