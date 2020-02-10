Language Selection

Proprietary Software and FUD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 05:26:11 PM
Hardware
Software
  • Opera vs Vivaldi vs Brave | The Web Browser Comparison

    Opera vs Vivaldi vs Brave | The Web Browser Comparison Let's compare web browsers and see which one is best. One of these is absolutely horrible and won't be recommended to ANYONE.

  • Best FTP & SFTP Client for Windows and Linux (Review) in 2020

    To make things even more confusing, another secure file transfer protocol called Secure Copy (SCP) also exists. SCP is a simpler protocol that also uses SSH but only offers file transfer capabilities. There is no way to browse file systems and move from one directory to another or even to see a list of available files in SCP. All you can do is copy a file to or from the server.

  • 4K Video Downloader – A powerful tool to download videos, channels and playlists for offline use

    Did you know that there’s a free tool that lets you download videos from YouTube, Vimeo and a number of other websites in 4K resolution? You can grab this software for your Windows, Mac and Ubuntu machines, and take advantage of its powerful features that include the ability to download entire playlists or all videos from a particular channel. 4K Video Downloader is quite a useful tool for those whose work involves downloading videos for editing purposes. And there are plenty of other useful features infused into multi-platform software as well.

    •                

  • Taika Waititi slams Apple’s MacBook keyboards after winning first Oscar

                     

                       

    “Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” he said. “They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.”

    •                

  • KDE Applications Start Conquering the Windows 10 World

    KDE applications are particularly popular on Windows 10, as several are already available from the Microsoft Store, and more recently, another big name landed on Microsoft’s operating system promising the same experience as on Linux.

  • 5 Cybersecurity Misconceptions Most Linux Users Still Believe In

    Linux has managed to build a reputation around being one of the most secure operating systems available today. But too many people tend to take its built-in security for granted. It gives them the false impression that they can do just about anything with it and still be safe. But that’s far from the truth. So let’s take a look at five such misconceptions and the underlying reality.

Red Hat/IBM Leftovers

  • How to install Fedora/RHEL/CentOS via kickstart on an existing LUKS device

    Kickstart installations let us easily script and replicate unattended or semi-unattended installations of Fedora, Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS. The instructions needed to install the operating system are specified, with a dedicated syntax, inside a Kickstart file which is passed to the Anaconda installer. In this tutorial we will see how to reuse an already existing LUKS (Linux Unified Keys Setup) container when performing a Kickstart installation: this is something that cannot be achieved just with Kickstart instructions and requires some extra steps.

  • IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams for its 350,000 employees [Ed: This imposes proprietary software and deep surveillance on all Red Hat staff]

    While this new rollout makes IBM Slack’s biggest customer to date, it has been the company’s biggest customer for years according to Slack. “IBM has been Slack’s largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over that time,” reveals an SEC filing from Slack, which appears to downplay the news.

  • Advanced Network customizations for OpenShift Install

    Each organization has its own unique IT environment, and sometimes it will not fit within the network configuration which Red Hat OpenShift sets by default. Thus, it becomes essential to customize the installation for the target environment. In this blog we are going to showcase how to do the advanced network related customization and configuration needed to accomplish this.

Open Source and Free Software (FSF)

  • My whole career is built on FOSS

    My whole career is built on FOSS. My x86(-64) desktop runs GNU/Linux since day one (September 2000) as main system. There was OpenDOS as second during studies due to some stuff. I had MS Windows XP as second system on one of laptops. But that’s due to some Arm hardware bringup tool being available only for this OS (later also for Linux). My family and friends learnt that I am unable to help them with MS Windows issues as I do not know that OS.

  • Five Open-Source Projects AI Enthusiasts Might Want to Know About

    Linux is arguably software developers’ favorite OS. Over 14,000 contributors have invested countless hours in developing the Linux Kernel. With Linux becoming increasingly popular due to its security and flexibility, developers who are interested in artificial intelligence (AI) may want to explore the possibilities within the Linux environment. [...] AI is all the rage in different industries, and rightly so. AI-powered tools and systems have the potential to change processes for the better—healthcare becomes more factual than intuitive, increases in revenue can be seen more clearly in marketing efforts, and food security becomes a reality rather than a dream. However, we should not discount the fact that AI can also be weaponized, empowering the wrong people. Cybersecurity systems must also be upgraded to counter AI-powered cyberattacks. And when developing AI-powered machines, it is critical to ensure that they are not vulnerable to attacks.

  • New Faces added in 2019

    I’m pleased to report that we added 18 new Faces to the project in 2019!

  • Thank you for supporting the FSF

    On January 17th, we closed the Free Software Foundation (FSF)'s end of the year fundraiser and associate membership drive, bringing 368 new associate members to the FSF community. This year's fundraiser began with a series of shareable images aiming to bring user freedom issues to the kitchen table, helping to start conversations about the impact that proprietary software has on the autonomy and privacy of our everyday lives. Your enthusiasm in sharing these has been inspiring. We also debuted the ShoeTool video, an animated short presenting a day in the life of an unfortunate elf who is duped into forking over his liberty for the sake of convenience. And we also sent out our biannual issue of the Free Software Bulletin, which had FSF staff writing on topics as diverse as ethical software licensing and online dating.

THE RISING OF GNU/LINUX COMPUTERS IN 2020: PURISM LIBREM, KDE SLIMBOOK, PINE64 PINEBOOK, AND KUBUNTU FOCUS

I have a 'GNU/Linux Computers' article in 2019. And in late 2019 until early 2020, I have not found any website summarizing these four awesome laptop brands in one place: Purism Librem, KDE Slimbook, Pine64 Pinebook, and Kubuntu Focus. If you care about free software community and following their social networks like Reddit or Mastodon, you will find these names being discussed a lot lately. So I write this summary that informs you stuffs interesting from them. Why? Because computer that is manufactured for GNU/Linux is important for us GNU/Linux users and community. Enjoy this article! Read more

KDE neon 5.18

KDE’s flagship project Plasma has released 5.18 LTS. That means we’ve crunched the code and ran the QA and slid out the packages and installable images. Upgrade your KDE neon to get Plasma 5.18. Download the ISOs to install the live images. And to give it a try run the Docker images with neondocker. Read more

