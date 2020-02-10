Proprietary Software and FUD
-
Opera vs Vivaldi vs Brave | The Web Browser Comparison
Opera vs Vivaldi vs Brave | The Web Browser Comparison Let's compare web browsers and see which one is best. One of these is absolutely horrible and won't be recommended to ANYONE.
-
Best FTP & SFTP Client for Windows and Linux (Review) in 2020
To make things even more confusing, another secure file transfer protocol called Secure Copy (SCP) also exists. SCP is a simpler protocol that also uses SSH but only offers file transfer capabilities. There is no way to browse file systems and move from one directory to another or even to see a list of available files in SCP. All you can do is copy a file to or from the server.
-
4K Video Downloader – A powerful tool to download videos, channels and playlists for offline use
Did you know that there’s a free tool that lets you download videos from YouTube, Vimeo and a number of other websites in 4K resolution? You can grab this software for your Windows, Mac and Ubuntu machines, and take advantage of its powerful features that include the ability to download entire playlists or all videos from a particular channel. 4K Video Downloader is quite a useful tool for those whose work involves downloading videos for editing purposes. And there are plenty of other useful features infused into multi-platform software as well.
-
Taika Waititi slams Apple’s MacBook keyboards after winning first Oscar
“Apple needs to fix those keyboards,” he said. “They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous.”
-
KDE Applications Start Conquering the Windows 10 World
KDE applications are particularly popular on Windows 10, as several are already available from the Microsoft Store, and more recently, another big name landed on Microsoft’s operating system promising the same experience as on Linux.
-
5 Cybersecurity Misconceptions Most Linux Users Still Believe In
Linux has managed to build a reputation around being one of the most secure operating systems available today. But too many people tend to take its built-in security for granted. It gives them the false impression that they can do just about anything with it and still be safe. But that’s far from the truth. So let’s take a look at five such misconceptions and the underlying reality.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 695 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Open Source and Free Software (FSF)
THE RISING OF GNU/LINUX COMPUTERS IN 2020: PURISM LIBREM, KDE SLIMBOOK, PINE64 PINEBOOK, AND KUBUNTU FOCUS
I have a 'GNU/Linux Computers' article in 2019. And in late 2019 until early 2020, I have not found any website summarizing these four awesome laptop brands in one place: Purism Librem, KDE Slimbook, Pine64 Pinebook, and Kubuntu Focus. If you care about free software community and following their social networks like Reddit or Mastodon, you will find these names being discussed a lot lately. So I write this summary that informs you stuffs interesting from them. Why? Because computer that is manufactured for GNU/Linux is important for us GNU/Linux users and community. Enjoy this article!
KDE neon 5.18
KDE’s flagship project Plasma has released 5.18 LTS. That means we’ve crunched the code and ran the QA and slid out the packages and installable images. Upgrade your KDE neon to get Plasma 5.18. Download the ISOs to install the live images. And to give it a try run the Docker images with neondocker.
Recent comments
1 min ago
15 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 24 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago