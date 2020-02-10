Escuelas Linux 6.7 Rings in the New Decade with the Best Free Educational Apps

Based on Bodhi Linux, an Ubuntu-based distribution that uses its own spin of the Enlightenment 17 desktop environment called Moksha Desktop, Escuelas Linux 6.7 arrives in 2020 with some of the best free educational software. These include GCompris 0.97, the best free educational suite for children to learn all sorts of activities, the entire LibreOffice 6.4 office suite with support for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, as well as Hot Potatoes 7.0, an app for creating interactive resources, and Veyon 4.3 for computer monitoring and classroom management. Also included is the brand new Wine 5.0 software to allow users to run various apps or games that are made only for the Microsoft Windows operating system. The Mozilla Firefox 73, Google Chrome 80, and Chromium 79 web browsers are included as well.

Canonical Announces Amazon EC2 Hibernation Support for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Already available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) installations, the Hibernation feature lets users pause their Amazon EC2 Instances. These can be later be resumed when needed and the previously saved workspace restored so users can continue from where it was left off. Now Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Amazon EC2 users can use the Hibernation feature, which is possible thanks to the latest linux-aws-hwe 4.15.0-1058-aws kernel package that landed recently in the distribution’s stable repositories. Direct: Amazon EC2 Hibernation for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS now available

Making The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Run Even Faster - By Loading Up Intel's Clear Linux

One of the interesting takeaways from my pre-launch briefing with AMD on the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X was AMD representatives actually recommending Clear Linux for use on this 64-core / 128-thread HEDT processor and the platform to which they've found the best performance. Yet, Clear Linux is an Intel open-source project. In any case, here are benchmarks of how Clear Linux performs against other Linux distributions on the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X within the System76 Thelio Major. And, holy crap, with the Threadripper 3990X on Clear Linux I managed to build the x86_64 default Linux kernel in under 20 seconds! The Clear Linux recommendation for the Threadripper 3990X was hardly a surprise to me given my experience with the platform, just a bit surprising AMD representatives acknowledging the Intel open-source software creation during a briefing. We've been benchmarking Clear Linux for years and were the ones to initially shine the public spotlight on its impressive performance capabilities -- that includes for AMD platforms too with numerous tests on different platforms we've performed the past few years. Just recently were our benchmarks looking at how Clear Linux offered the best performance on a $199 AMD laptop while this testing is at the opposite end of the spectrum with the 64-core $3990 USD processor.