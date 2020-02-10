Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Canonical Announces Amazon EC2 Hibernation Support for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of February 2020 10:30:38 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

Already available for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) installations, the Hibernation feature lets users pause their Amazon EC2 Instances. These can be later be resumed when needed and the previously saved workspace restored so users can continue from where it was left off.

Now Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Amazon EC2 users can use the Hibernation feature, which is possible thanks to the latest linux-aws-hwe 4.15.0-1058-aws kernel package that landed recently in the distribution’s stable repositories.

Read more

Direct: Amazon EC2 Hibernation for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS now available

»

More in Tux Machines

5 Tips for Better Gaming Performance on Linux

Linux has been historically known for its less-than-Windows performance in terms of gaming. We have drivers issues, game platforms issues, and performance issues altogether everywhere. Still, having an OK-ish gaming experience on Linux is quite possible. And this is nice for people who do not want to dual-boot both Windows and Linux to do different tasks. Most Linux users today either enjoy their games via Steam, which has 25% of its games supporting Linux out-of-the-box and the other 75% possibly supporting it with Proton, or with Wine and complement libraries and software. There are some other gaming platforms on Linux such as GOG and others. We won’t talk about how to install those platforms on Linux now, but instead, in today’s article, we’ll give you some tips on how to enhance your gaming performance regardless of how you are running them. Read more

Android Leftovers

Whiskey Lake Pico-ITX SBC offers M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion

Aaeon’s “PICO-WHU4” Pico-ITX SBC is powered by an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE CPU with up to 16GB DDR4 plus SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, and a pair each of GbE, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There’s also an enclosed “PICO-WHU4-SEMI” variant. Aaeon announced an 8th Gen Pico-ITX board for embedded applications that follows up on its 7th Gen U-series based PICO-KBU1. Like Aaeon’s larger, maker-focused UP Xtreme, the new PICO-WHU4 taps Intel’s 15W TDP, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE processors. Read more

Servers and CMS Leftovers (HPCC, Weblate and AgoraCart)

  • Stanford Student Program Gives Supercomputers a Second Life

    Despite their incredible capabilities, today’s supercomputers typically only have three years of operating life before they need an upgrade. With the march of Moore’s Law, faster, more efficient systems are always waiting to replace them. A novel program at Stanford is finding a second life for used HPC clusters, providing much-needed computational resources for research while giving undergraduate students a chance to learn valuable career skills. To learn more, we caught up with Dellarontay Readus from the Stanford High Performance Computing Center (HPCC).

  • 30 projects migrated their translation to Weblate, what about yours?

    The localization community gave it’s approval: Weblate fits our expectations. Many projects have already migrated. It’s time for yours to migrate, because the next Fedora release will mark the end of the old translation platform.

  • AgoraCart "Route 66" Version Released

    I have avoided any spotlight in the Perl community after negative experiences early on but at the urging of Gabor Szabo over at PerlMaven.com, I realized that I should not care if I am not the normal Perl community member/developer. As a result, announcements on Perl type groups was skipped until now. So here's to new beginnings. I love the flexibility of Perl and hated the feeling that I was giving up on it as other languages rose in popularity and Perl seemed to surrender from the web on its own accord. I restarted development of the new version of AgoraCart during my masters degree coursework, and kept grinding on the development and testing for another 2+ years. This release marks a huge milestone, for AgoraCart and for me personally. I basically gave up on AgoraCart for a few years (motivation to work on it came and went like the changes in the wind after a family tragedy).

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6