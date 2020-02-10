Escuelas Linux 6.7 Rings in the New Decade with the Best Free Educational Apps
Based on Bodhi Linux, an Ubuntu-based distribution that uses its own spin of the Enlightenment 17 desktop environment called Moksha Desktop, Escuelas Linux 6.7 arrives in 2020 with some of the best free educational software.
These include GCompris 0.97, the best free educational suite for children to learn all sorts of activities, the entire LibreOffice 6.4 office suite with support for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, as well as Hot Potatoes 7.0, an app for creating interactive resources, and Veyon 4.3 for computer monitoring and classroom management.
Also included is the brand new Wine 5.0 software to allow users to run various apps or games that are made only for the Microsoft Windows operating system. The Mozilla Firefox 73, Google Chrome 80, and Chromium 79 web browsers are included as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 202 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Tips for Better Gaming Performance on Linux
Linux has been historically known for its less-than-Windows performance in terms of gaming. We have drivers issues, game platforms issues, and performance issues altogether everywhere. Still, having an OK-ish gaming experience on Linux is quite possible. And this is nice for people who do not want to dual-boot both Windows and Linux to do different tasks. Most Linux users today either enjoy their games via Steam, which has 25% of its games supporting Linux out-of-the-box and the other 75% possibly supporting it with Proton, or with Wine and complement libraries and software. There are some other gaming platforms on Linux such as GOG and others. We won’t talk about how to install those platforms on Linux now, but instead, in today’s article, we’ll give you some tips on how to enhance your gaming performance regardless of how you are running them.
Android Leftovers
Whiskey Lake Pico-ITX SBC offers M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion
Aaeon’s “PICO-WHU4” Pico-ITX SBC is powered by an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE CPU with up to 16GB DDR4 plus SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, and a pair each of GbE, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. There’s also an enclosed “PICO-WHU4-SEMI” variant. Aaeon announced an 8th Gen Pico-ITX board for embedded applications that follows up on its 7th Gen U-series based PICO-KBU1. Like Aaeon’s larger, maker-focused UP Xtreme, the new PICO-WHU4 taps Intel’s 15W TDP, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE processors.
Servers and CMS Leftovers (HPCC, Weblate and AgoraCart)
Recent comments
35 min 22 sec ago
47 min 28 sec ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 14 min ago