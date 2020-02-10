Language Selection

Python Programming Leftovers

Development
  • Introduction to Python Functions

    While seemingly "simple" to comprehend and use, functions can definitely be a bit of a hurdle to overcome when you're new to Python or programming in general. In this article I'm going to break down what a function is and how you can use them to be a better coder.

  • tryexceptpass: Episode 3 - Decoupling Database Migrations at Application Startup
  • Deploy a Flask app on AWS EC2

    Flask is a web framework for python, meaning that it provides a simple interface for dynamically generating responses to web requests. Let’s start by launching a Flask server on an Amazon Web Services EC2 instance.

  • 6 Reasons Your Open-Source Data Science Pipeline Needs Attention Now

    Your enterprise data scientists are almost certainly using Anaconda Distribution alongside 20 million other practitioners worldwide. The Anaconda Distribution is a package and environment manager designed for solo data scientists, and it is the most efficient and convenient way to manage thousands of open-source data science packages. Data scientists use it to download open-source Python, R, and Conda packages to analyze, explore, and visualize data and to create machine learning models.

    So the question is, who is managing and governing this open-source pipeline in your organization? Our guess is probably no one – and that’s not good. Here’s why it’s important, and why you need Anaconda Team Edition to do it.

  • Python 3.7.5 : Using the hug framework - part 001.

    Today I will come with another tutorial series about the hug framework.
    The hug framework is on the top 3 performing web frameworks for Python and comes with the cleanest way to create HTTP REST APIs on Python 3.
    The official webpage can be found hug web page with a good area for learn.
    Let's install this python package.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #407 (Feb. 11, 2020)
  • Playing and Recording Sound in Python

    In this course, you’ll learn how to play and record sound in Python using some of the most popular audio libraries. You’ll learn about the most straightforward methods for playing and recording sound first, and then you’ll learn about some libraries that offer some more functionality in exchange for a few extra lines of code.

Lessons learned maintaining EdgeDeflector for Windows 10

Three years ago, I released EdgeDeflector; a tiny open-source utility program for Windows 10. It reinforces the default web browser setting in situations when Microsoft ignores its own setting and pushes you to use its Edge browser instead. It’s a tiny software project that I’ve not had to write any new code for in years. However, supporting it has proven a frustrating experience. The origin story of EdgeDeflector is a tiny act of rebellion against tech behemoths abusing their market positions. Microsoft uses Windows 10 features like Search, Cortana, and others to force users to open links in its Microsoft Edge web browser. The operating system has a default web browser setting, but Microsoft circumvents this setting in certain parts of its operating system. It doesn’t respect the choices of its consumers to not use its software. EdgeDeflector gave back this control. EdgeDeflector was positively received by users and has been downloaded over 300 000 times. 265 000 through the project page on GitHub and 35 000 times from mirrors. It popped up in all the Windows news/fan blogs within a few months of its launch. It still occasionally receives coverage from tech blogs with nothing more original to cover. Read more Also: I opened up Edge to test something and it added BING as a search provider in Firefox. The only thing in there before was DuckDuckGo.

Guake 3.7.0 Drop-Down Terminal Released With Option To Change Terminal Colors On A Per-Tab Basis, More

Guake drop-down terminal version 3.7.0 has been released with the ability to set terminal background and foreground color on a per-tab basis, an option to only show the last directory of the current path as the terminal name, and more. Guake is a drop-down terminal for GNOME-based desktops with many cool features like split terminal functionality, session save and restore, transparency, 150+ built-in color schemes, and more. It's inspired by the famous Quake console that can be revealed and hidden using a single key. Show Guake using the assigned key (F12 by default), execute the command you want or take a quick look at some long-running command's output, then press the key again (or set Guake to automatically hide when it loses focus) to hide the terminal so you can go back to what you were doing previously with minimal interference. Read more

Games: Dead Cells, Mayhem in Single Valley and Steam Soundtrack Sale

  • Prepare for another run as Dead Cells: The Bad Seed is out

    Fusing elements of a rogue-lite metroidvania and a serious action-platformer, Dead Cells, today has the first paid DLC expansion out with Dead Cells: The Bad Seed. Cutting right to the chase here, The Bad Seed has totally pulled me back in.

  • Mayhem in Single Valley is apparently Stranger Things meets Zelda with radioactive squirrels

    After being teased last year which we picked up on, the action-adventure Mayhem in Single Valley has now seen a full announcement and a publishing partner.

  • The Steam Soundtrack Sale is now live to celebrate the new dedicated Soundtrack feature

    What was originally supposed to launch last month, the Steam Soundtrack Sale is now live as Valve celebrate the new feature of the Steam store and client dedicated to Soundtracks. As a brief reminder, for developers who do upgrade their DLC to a Soundtrack it means that people can purchase it and download without needing the whole game. It's a nice touch and a much better way to do it, might even give developers a boost in sales. Having a dedicated music folder is nice so you don't need to hunt down inside each game to find the files. Anyway, it's a massive improvement on the old system and shows how Valve keep improving for the benefit of users.

