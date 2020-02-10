"I Love Free Software Day": Swipe (copy)left on dating apps
Every year, Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) encourages supporters to celebrate Valentine’s Day as “I Love Free Software Day,” a day for supporters to show their gratitude to the people who enable them to enjoy software freedom, including maintainers, contributors, and other activists. It seems appropriate on this holiday to once again address how seeking love on the Internet is, unfortunately, laden with landmines for your freedom and privacy. But today, I’m also going to make the argument that our community should think seriously about developing a freedom-respecting alternative.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Lessons learned maintaining EdgeDeflector for Windows 10
Three years ago, I released EdgeDeflector; a tiny open-source utility program for Windows 10. It reinforces the default web browser setting in situations when Microsoft ignores its own setting and pushes you to use its Edge browser instead. It’s a tiny software project that I’ve not had to write any new code for in years. However, supporting it has proven a frustrating experience. The origin story of EdgeDeflector is a tiny act of rebellion against tech behemoths abusing their market positions. Microsoft uses Windows 10 features like Search, Cortana, and others to force users to open links in its Microsoft Edge web browser. The operating system has a default web browser setting, but Microsoft circumvents this setting in certain parts of its operating system. It doesn’t respect the choices of its consumers to not use its software. EdgeDeflector gave back this control. EdgeDeflector was positively received by users and has been downloaded over 300 000 times. 265 000 through the project page on GitHub and 35 000 times from mirrors. It popped up in all the Windows news/fan blogs within a few months of its launch. It still occasionally receives coverage from tech blogs with nothing more original to cover. Also: I opened up Edge to test something and it added BING as a search provider in Firefox. The only thing in there before was DuckDuckGo.
Guake 3.7.0 Drop-Down Terminal Released With Option To Change Terminal Colors On A Per-Tab Basis, More
Guake drop-down terminal version 3.7.0 has been released with the ability to set terminal background and foreground color on a per-tab basis, an option to only show the last directory of the current path as the terminal name, and more. Guake is a drop-down terminal for GNOME-based desktops with many cool features like split terminal functionality, session save and restore, transparency, 150+ built-in color schemes, and more. It's inspired by the famous Quake console that can be revealed and hidden using a single key. Show Guake using the assigned key (F12 by default), execute the command you want or take a quick look at some long-running command's output, then press the key again (or set Guake to automatically hide when it loses focus) to hide the terminal so you can go back to what you were doing previously with minimal interference.
Games: Dead Cells, Mayhem in Single Valley and Steam Soundtrack Sale
Recent comments
26 min 39 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 29 sec ago
10 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago