Kernel: BTRFS, Hypervisor and Linux Plumbers Conference
-
Making Use Of Btrfs 3-Copy/4-Copy Support For RAID1 With Linux 5.5+
With the recently released Linux 5.5 and its new features, one of the prominent changes on the storage front was the Btrfs file-system picking up new "RAID1C3" and "RAID1C4" modes for allowing either three or four copies of RAID1 data across more drives to potentially allow up to three of four drives to fail in a RAID1 array while still being able to recover that data for this file-system with its native RAID capabilities.
Now that Linux 5.5 is reaching the likes of Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and others, Btrfs developer David Sterba of SUSE has written more about the more robust RAID1 handling with Linux 5.5+.
-
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 Released With Kata Containers Support, Other Features
Intel's open-source group continues working on Cloud-Hypervisor as a Rustlang-written hypervisor for modern Linux VMs and building off the shoulders of Google's CrosVM, Firecracker, and Rust-VMM. Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 was released on Friday as a big update to this cloud-centered hypervisor.
First up, Cloud-Hypervisor 0.5 now integrates support for Kata Containers. This hypervisor can now work fully with Kata Containers, formerly Clear Containers, another Intel-led initiative.
-
Welcome to the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference blog
Planning for the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference is well underway. The planning committee will be posting various informational blurbs here, including information on hotels, microconference acceptance, evening events, scheduling, and so on. Next up will be a “call for microconferences” that should appear soon.
-
BLAKE3 vs BLAKE2 for BTRFS
Irony isn’t it. The paint of BLAKE2 as BTRFS checksum algorithm hasn’t dried yet, 1-2 weeks to go but there’s a successor to it. Faster, yet still supposed to be strong. For a second or two I considered ripping out all the work and … no not really but I do admit the excitement.
Speed and strength are competing goals for a hash algorithm. The speed can be evaluated by anyone, not so much for the strength. I am no cryptographer and for that area rely on expertise and opinion of others. That BLAKE was a SHA3 finalist is a good indication, where BLAKE2 is it’s successor, weakened but not weak. BLAKE3 is yet another step trading off strength and speed.
Regarding BTRFS, BLAKE2 is going to be the faster of strong hashes for now (the other one is SHA256). The argument I have for it now is proof of time. It’s been deployed in many projects (even crypto currencies!), there are optimized implementations, various language ports.
The look ahead regarding more checksums is to revisit them in about 5 years. Hopefully by that time there will be deployments, real workload performance evaluations and overall user experience that will back future decisions.
-
Bareflank Hypervisor 2.0 Released With UEFI Support, New Memory Manager
The Bareflank Linux hypervisor that is written in modern C++ and focused on security and serving as a framework/SDK for other hypervisors, finally experienced its big 2.0 release.
We've been looking forward to Bareflank 2.0 and now it's finally reached stable. Bareflank 2.0 makes use of the CMake build system, the code has been reorganized, there is finally UEFI boot support, and the memory management has been revamped for better performance and the ability to dynamically add memory.
-
