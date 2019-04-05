MangoHud is a modification of the Mesa Vulkan overlay that includes GUI improvements, temperature (GPU and CPU) reporting, and optional logging, which aims to replicate the look and feel of the MSI Afterburner OSD. It works and is consistent across any Vulkan application or game, no matter if the game is using DXVK/VKD3D, Feral3D or Native Vulkan.

It looks like with the Linux 5.7 kernel cycle this spring there should be proper backlight support when using this AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver with modern HDR/OLED displays. AMDGPU Display Core "DC" changes posted today allow for dealing with these modern OLED (and HDR) displays. Various displays on the market and forthcoming rely upon changing of the display brightness using the DisplayPort AUX channel rather than the existing means via PWM for managing the display backlight.

While not yet suitable for gamers or serious end usage, the Radeon "R600" Gallium3D driver that supports the Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 (pre-GCN) graphics cards now has an experimental NIR back-end. Independent developer Gert Wollny has been working on this R600 NIR support, similar to the RadeonSI NIR support that materialized nicely last year and is now used by default as part of RadeonSI's OpenGL 4.6 enabling with Mesa 20.0. But in the R600g case, it's NIR support for that vintage graphics driver not seeing much attention these days besides a few rare commits and what is pursued by community developers.

The new code now in the Nouveau development tree is the NVIDIA Format Modifiers support. As explained in that earlier article, at the end of 2019 NVIDIA sent out a set of patches for supporting the NVIDIA format modifiers within atomic mode-setting blobs. In turn there are Mesa patches for exposing these format modifiers with the EGL EXT_transition_format_modifier support. The Mesa-side patches have yet to land but presumably will around the time the DRM format modifiers support is mainline in the Linux kernel.

The test suite for MooX::Pression used to run in 79 seconds on my laptop. Now it's at 10 seconds. And no, I didn't cut out any tests — I switched from using Keyword::Declare to a combination of Keyword::Simple and PPR. (Keyword::Declare is a wrapper around Keyword::Simple and PPR, but I found out by using them directly, I could massively improve compile-time speed.)

Last summer I read chromatic’s Modern Perl, and was recommended to default to using Moo or Moose to define classes, rather than writing code to bless things into objecthood myself. At the time the project I was working on needed to avoid any dependencies outside of the Perl core, so I made a mental note of the advice, but didn’t learn how to use Moo or Moose. I do remember feeling like I was typing out a lot of boilerplate, and wishing I could use Moo or Moose to reduce that. In recent weeks I’ve been working on a Perl distribution which can freely use non-core dependencies from CPAN, and so right from the start I used Moo to define my classes. It seemed like a no-brainer because it’s more declarative; it didn’t seem like there could be any disadvantages. At one point, when writing a new class, I got stuck. I needed to call one of the object’s methods immediately after instantiation of the object. BUILDARGS is, roughly, the constructor for Moo/Moose classes, so I started there, but you don’t have access to the new object during BUILDARGS, so you can’t simply call its methods on it. So what I needed to do was change my design around so as to be more conformant to the Moo/Moose view of the world, such that the work of the method call could get done at the right time. I mustn’t have been in a frame of mind for that sort of thinking at the time because what I ended up doing was dropping Moo from the package and writing a constructor which called the method on the new object, after blessing the hash, but before returning a hashref to the caller.

IBM/Red Hat: Stratis, Roundup, Surveillance and Satellite Red Hat's Stratis 2.0.1 Released For This Linux Storage Management Solution Red Hat's Stratis storage project for offering enterprise storage capabilities on Linux to compete with the likes of ZFS and Btrfs while being built atop LVM and XFS saw the first update to its daemon of 2020. Stratis 2.0.1 is coming after the 2.0 release in November that brought new D-Bus API usage and other improvements. Stratis 2.0.1 brings improved logging, various D-Bus changes, refactored device discovery, a refactored idempotency implementation, and various other fixes and low-level improvements. There isn't a whole lot in 2.0.1 with it being a patch release but another step forward for Stratis Storage.

Building a Linux desktop, CERN powered by Ceph, and more industry trends As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams for its 350,000 employees

Red Hat Satellite 6.7 Beta now available with better RHEL integration and automation enhancements Red Hat is pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.7 beta is available to current Satellite customers. This release has a focus on new and improved integrations as well as security feature and content management enhancements. Red Hat Satellite is a scalable platform to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of your Red Hat infrastructure, regardless of where it is running. The Satellite 6.7 beta includes enhancements across reporting, automation, and supportability While Satellite 6.7 beta supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 hosts, it is important to note that Satellite 6.7 must be installed on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 host. Support for running Satellite itself on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 host is scheduled for a later release.