Android Leftovers
Google patches Bluetooth vulnerability impacting most Android devices
Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ3 Android 10 pulled out due to bugs
Redmi Note 10 (Mi CC9 Pro) Android 10 beta update arrives; AQUOS R3 also gets Android Q
HMD is updating more of its Nokia phones to Android 10
Critical Android bug leaves MILLIONS at risk - YOU must update your smartphone NOW
Juniper Systems Limited Launches Mesa 3 Rugged Tablet Now Running Android
today's howtos
Vivaldi 2.11 Adds New Picture-in-Picture Controls, Improves Accessibility and Themes
Vivaldi 2.11 is the first release of the popular web browser for power users in the new decade. It’s not a massive update, but it does bring some cool enhancements to make your browsing sessions more enjoyable. For starters, there’s now a lot easier to watch videos from your favorite websites in a floating, resizable, and movable window. All you have to do to enable the browser’s Pop-out video (Picture-in-Picture) feature is click on a small video box icon on the center of the video. Furthermore, the Pop-out video feature will now display forward and back buttons to let users skip tracks or navigate to a previous video.
10 things I wish I'd known before becoming a Linux sysadmin
I love being a Linux system administrator, but there are things about it that I don't love. No job is perfect, but someone should at least warn the newcomers of the dangers that lie ahead. Well, you've come to the right place to find out everything you wanted to know, and probably a little extra, about being a Linux system administrator. These are my experiences and might not reflect the greater system administration universe. I make no claims, promises, or guarantees by presenting these ten things I wish I'd know before becoming a Linux system administrator to you. They are in no particular order.
