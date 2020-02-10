Development and Devices
WordPress 5.4 Beta 1
WordPress 5.4 Beta 1 is now available for testing!
This software is still in development, so we don’t recommend running it on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with the new version.
Checksumming in filesystems, and why ZFS is doing it right
Before jumping into ZFS let’s look at how checksumming could be implemented in a simpler manner, and what problems it addresses and which it doesn't. As an example, we will use NetApp the Write-Anywhere-File-Layout (WAFL) and it’s feature called block checksum (BCS). In BCS the hard drives were formatted with a 520 byte per sector, instead of the standard 512 bytes. Those additional 8 bytes were used for checksumming.
Testing your user contract
When writing the code and exporting methods, ask yourself if the user needs to have access to this method or if you’re only doing it for testing purposes. You can always export more methods, you can’t always take exported methods away.
When writing tests ask yourself how can the consumer interact with your code and what type of outcome is expected for those interactions and them make sure you have those documented and assertions in your tests.
Don’t test implementation details of an exported method or UI component. Consider moving those to a different user contract if you feel they need direct testing.
Toward _FORTIFY_SOURCE parity between Clang and GCC
GCC combined with glibc can detect instances of buffer overflow by standard C library functions. When a user passes the -D_FORTIFY_SOURCE={1,2} preprocessor flag and an optimization level greater or equal to -O1, an alternate, fortified implementation of the function is used when calling, say, strcpy. Depending on the function and its inputs, this behavior may result in a compile-time error, or a runtime error triggered upon execution. (For more info on this feature, there’s an excellent blog post here on the subject).
USA magazine subscriptions offer: 48% off standard prices
Today we’re launching a time-limited special offer on subscriptions to HackSpace magazine and The MagPi magazine for readers in the USA, saving you a whopping 48% compared to standard overseas subscriptions. We want to help as many people as possible get their hands on our fantastic publications.
miriac SBC-S32G274A Dev Kit Features NXP S32G Vehicle Network Processor
MicroSys is showcasing its latest automotive and industrial SBC & development kit, the Miriac SBC-S32G274A, powered by NXP S32G Quad-core Cortex-A53 vehicle network processor. The development kit runs Linux...
Vivaldi 2.11 Adds New Picture-in-Picture Controls, Improves Accessibility and Themes
Vivaldi 2.11 is the first release of the popular web browser for power users in the new decade. It’s not a massive update, but it does bring some cool enhancements to make your browsing sessions more enjoyable. For starters, there’s now a lot easier to watch videos from your favorite websites in a floating, resizable, and movable window. All you have to do to enable the browser’s Pop-out video (Picture-in-Picture) feature is click on a small video box icon on the center of the video. Furthermore, the Pop-out video feature will now display forward and back buttons to let users skip tracks or navigate to a previous video.
10 things I wish I'd known before becoming a Linux sysadmin
I love being a Linux system administrator, but there are things about it that I don't love. No job is perfect, but someone should at least warn the newcomers of the dangers that lie ahead. Well, you've come to the right place to find out everything you wanted to know, and probably a little extra, about being a Linux system administrator. These are my experiences and might not reflect the greater system administration universe. I make no claims, promises, or guarantees by presenting these ten things I wish I'd know before becoming a Linux system administrator to you. They are in no particular order.
