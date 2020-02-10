Language Selection

Games: Oversteer, EndCycle VS, The Fertile Crescent and Besiege

Wednesday 12th of February 2020 02:51:18 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Logitech Wheel manager 'Oversteer' has a huge new release - also check out 'new-lg4ff' for more features

    Oversteer is quite possibly one of my favourite open source applications, as it's made working with my own Logitech G29 a really great experience.

    As a reminder, it supports a ton of Logitech wheels on Linux including the G25, G27, G29, G920, Driving Force Pro, Driving Force GT and so on. If the Logitech Linux driver works with it, then Oversteer should be good to go.

    Within the last week, the developer put up quite a big new release. This includes a new interface, settings you can't use are now disabled, it has integrated tests so you can ensure everything is working without the need for another application, Wheel Range can now be adjusted using buttons on the wheel which can be configured and changing compatibility modes is faster.

  • Fun looking fast-paced grid-fighter 'EndCycle VS' plans to support Linux

    With combat looking similar to (and likely inspired by) Mega Man Battle Network, EndCycle VS is another modern attempt to create a fun grid-fighter. Reminding me instantly of One Step From Eden as well, another upcoming game but EndCycle VS looks unique enough.

    A fast-paced fighting game, that needs you to use your head a bit with the battlefield grid. With both single-player and multi-player, it's definitely sounding good. The great news is that they're planning Linux support too, as confirmed on Twitter.

  • Bronze Age pixel-art RTS 'The Fertile Crescent' has a bunch of visual upgrades

    Continuing to grow into quite a fantastic little free real-time strategy game, The Fertile Crescent has gone through a few visual upgrades lately.

  • Medieval siege engine builder 'Besiege' leaving Early Access on Feb 18 - price to rise

    Spiderling Studios have announced their physics-based medieval siege engine builder, Besiege, is leaving Early Access on February 18 and the price is going to rise.

    The big 1.0 update is going to finish up the single-player campaign with a whole new island named Krolmar. What they say is an "ancient & mysterious desert island" full of more fortresses for you to annihilate. They're also promising "secret magics to unravel" along with "stunning visuals and challenging levels".

    We're also going to get a bunch of new blocks to play with in a whole new category, with Logic and Automation. So we will be able to push a button and have things run in a sequence or use sensor blocks to pick things up and then cause mayhem. Sounds like a blast.

Standards and Proprietary Software Cautionary Tales

  • 2020-02-11 | Linux Headlines

    The MATE desktop reaches 1.24 with some major improvements, KDE unveils its first LTS release in two years, The Linux Foundation focuses on ethics in its new training course, and Firefox 73 has a new provider for DNS over HTTPS.

  • Could JPEG2000 Finally Take Off In 2020? It's A Possibility With High Throughput HTJ2K

    While the standard is now two decades old and has yet to unseat the JPEG image standard in popularity, there is renewed interest in JPEG2000 with High Throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K) and finally seeing increased software support. Collabora's Aaron Boxer thinks that JPEG2000 could finally be going mainstream.  Besides there no longer being any known patent/legal risk around JPEG 2000, back in 2018 the High Throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K) work was announced that has all of the JPEG 2000 features but is much faster and still more efficient than traditional JPEGs. Those wishing to learn more about High Throughput JPEG 2000 can do so via HTJ2K.com and this whitepaper. 

    •                
  • Mozilla lost the browser wars. It still thinks it can save the [Internet].
                     
                       

    Increasingly, Mozilla seems to believe its best chance to save the [Internet] — even if it doesn't help the bottom line — is to venture outside its own products. Above the browser, above the ad networks, above the tech companies altogether. The only way to fight Google, Facebook and the rest of the seemingly unstoppable tech giants is to change the structure and technology of the [Internet] itself.

    •                
  • Audit Indicates Intuit Made $1 Billion By Hiding Free File Program From The Public

    It's been quite a long and frustrating walk for us in covering the lengths to which Intuit went to hide the free to file tax program. This is the program that it is legally mandated to offer. If you're not caught up, the IRS struck a deal with the big tax prep companies out there, promising not to offer and expand its own free file programs, but only if companies like Intuit offer their own free file programs. Intuit did as instructed with its TurboTax product, except that the company then went about hiding the website for the free to file program from search engines and the internet, all while dropping the word "free" into as many places on the website for the paid services site it also runs. Then, because evil is an addictive drug, Intuit went ahead and lied to a bunch of customers to avoid refunding their money when it got caught in all this, informed its own employees that it bilked the public for their own good, and was even eventually found to have wrapped itself in the American flag while swindeling active duty soldiers as well.

  • The End Of Ownership: Tesla Software Updates Giveth... And Tesla Software Updates Taketh Away...

    A few years back, we wrote about how Tesla automagically extended the range of Teslas in Florida as a hurricane was approaching. While this sounded good, we warned that this wasn't a good thing, when you realized it meant that what you bought could magically and secretly be changed without your permission or desire. In the Florida case, it was for a good purpose, but that wouldn't always be the case. So, it's little surprise that approximately half of all Techdirt readers decided to send me this story from Jalopnik of how Tesla remotely disabled its Autopilot feature on a 2nd hand Tesla Model S after it had been sold:

  • A factory reset of a Microsoft Surface Go reminded me why I love Chromebooks

Servers News and Linux Foundation

  • The 15 Best Cloud OS to Use in 2020: The Experts’ Recommendation

    Joli cloud operating system is a multiuser, cross-browser user-friendly Web Desktop Environment. This web operating system comes with a set of interesting applications of web office that makes the system more versatile. It is a multiuser system that can be installed on LAMP ( Linux/Apache/MySQL/Perl) and is an independent platform.

  • Google, IBM Join Forces to Take on Cloud Leaders

    After locking horns last year, Google and IBM are now collaborating to catch their larger cloud services competitors. Whether the union is a strategic masterstroke or a marriage of convenience, it promises greater flexibility for enterprise customers making the shift to so-called “compute and storage” services in the cloud.

  • Tachyum Running Apache is a Key Milestone for Prodigy Universal Processor Software Stack

    Semiconductor startup Tachyum Inc. today announced that it has completed another critical stage in software development by successfully achieving an Apache web server port to Prodigy Universal Processor Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). This latest milestone by Tachyum’s software team brings the company’s Prodigy Universal Processor one step closer to being customer-ready in anticipation of its commercial launch in 2021. After its successful GNU toolchain port and the creation of multiple simulation environments to execute Prodigy’s native ISA in 2018, Tachyum’s software developers concentrated on achieving their first successful Linux kernel port in 2019. After confirming the kernel’s functionality, the team moved on to GNU userland open source applications porting.

  • How High Performance Computing is Powering the Age of Genomic Big Data

    What does bacteria, a blade of grass and the human body have in common? On the surface, very little. But given the title of this blog, you’re probably way ahead of me.

  • Kubernetes administration policy made easy with brewOPA

    Cloud-native computing -- with such technologies as Kubernetes, service-mesh, and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) -- is revolutionizing IT. But managing can still be a major pain in the server. That's where Open Policy Agent (OPA), an open-source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) project, comes in. But it has its own steep learning curve. Cyral with brewOPA wants to ease their climb and make managing policies across cloud-native platforms much easier.

  • Linux Foundation Training Announces a Free Online Course- Ethics in AI and Big Data

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new, free course – Ethics in AI and Big Data. This course is offered through edX, the trusted platform for learning. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us; the physical, digital, and biological worlds are being fused in a way that has a tremendous impact on our global culture and economy. It is no secret that people, machines, data, and processes are increasingly connected in today’s world. While technological advancements like AI bring along promises and opportunities, they also raise concerns about security, user privacy, data misuse, and more. Trust is critical when it comes to AI adoption. People have a tendency to distrust artificial intelligence. It is the responsibility of business and data professionals to change that: add transparency, develop standards and share best practices to build trust, and drive AI adoption. A recent IBM study highlights that globally, 78% of respondents believe “it is very or critically important that they can trust that their AI’s output is fair, safe, and reliable.”

