Python Programming Picks
-
The NSA Has a Beginner Python Course
The National Security Agency (NSA) recently released a free Python programming course for beginners after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request according to ZDNet. There is almost 400 pages of material that has been uploaded to Digital Oceans Spaces by Chris Swenson, the software developer who made the original request.
You can access the course PDF directly here. Interestingly, the document mentions a couple of No Starch Press’s most popular books, such as “Automate the Boring Stuff with Python” and “Python Crash Course”.
The document is a bit dry, but it is interesting to see how the United States government is teaching Python.
-
The Pythonic Fast Lane, Digest of a 30 Min Mentoring Session
The other day I had an awesome mentoring session with a beginner Pythonista, amazing what 30 min of screen sharing can do. Read on to learn more ...
-
K-Nearest Neighbors explained
Here on Codementor I usually see lots of students and developers trying to get into Machine Learning confused with complicated topics they are facing at the very beginning of their journey. I want to make a deep yet understandable introduction to the algorithm which is so simple and elegant that you would like it. If you are a Machine Learning engineer but have a limited understanding of this one, it could be also useful to read it.
I was working as a software developer for years and everyone around me was talking about this brand new data science and machine learning thing (I understood that there is nothing new on this planet later), so I've decided to take masters studies in the University to get known to it.
-
Generating API documentation for both external and internal users
A recurring need in larger integration projects is generation of API documentation for users belonging to different, yet related, target groups. Read on to learn how to generate Zato-based API specifications for more than one group from a single source of information.
A typical scenario is granting access to the same APIs to external and internal users - what they have in common is that all of them may want to access the same APIs yet not all of them should have access to documentation on the same level of details.
For instance - external developers should only know what a given endpoint is for and how to use it but internal ones may also be given information about its inner workings, the kind of details that external users should never learn about.
-
Noctua NH-U9S Performance For The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X + Ondemand vs. Performance Governors
For those that may be looking to run an air-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3950X especially in a rack-mount 4U chassis, here are some recent results I did from some testing using a Noctua NH-U9S with two 92mm fan configuration. Additionally, these results contain performance metrics from both CPUFreq Ondemand vs. Performance governors as an additional point of interest. These results are for reference purposes of the Noctua NH-U9S in a dual fan setup for this 16-core / 32-thread 3.5GHz (4.7GHz boost) CPU rated with a 105 Watt TDP. Also: CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
wayland 1.18.0
This is the official release for Wayland 1.18. The main new features in this release are: - Add support for the Meson build system (autotools is still supported but will be removed in a future release) - Add API to tag proxy objects to allow applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection - Track wayland-server timers in user-space to prevent creating too many FDs - Add wl_global_remove, a new function to mitigate race conditions with globals Thanks to all contributors! There were no changes since RC1. Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 1.18.0 for the official release git tag: 1.18.0Also: Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
Kali Linux Alternate Parrot OS Releases New Beta v4.8
It’s been a long delay since the release of Parrot OS 4.7 and all ethical hackers and pentester are eagerly waiting for the latest updates and new features for the upcoming Parrot OS 4.8. So, recently, during a community discussion, Irene Pirrotta, Parrot OS Core Developer, released the new beta4 version of Parrot OS 4.8. The beta test includes various restructuring of projects and component changes.
Arrow Shield96 Arm Linux Board Focuses on Hardware-based Security
Arrow Shield96 Trusted Platform board adds the EmSPARK Security Suite which implements trusted boot, firmware protection, a trusted device ID, secure storage & communications as well as secure firmware updates. Both versions of the board can be purchased on Arrow website for $139 and $159 respectively. While the standard version will ship now, the trusted platform model is on pre-order and scheduled to start shipping on March 18, 2020. Embedded.com reports Arrow Electronics will showcase the Shield96 board at Embedded World 2020 (booth 340, Hall 4A) at the end of the month. The company, together with Microchip Technology and Sequitur Labs will also be hosting a webinar entitled “Simplified Security for Endpoint Solutions” on February 18, 2020, in order to introduce the platform.
