Noctua NH-U9S Performance For The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X + Ondemand vs. Performance Governors For those that may be looking to run an air-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3950X especially in a rack-mount 4U chassis, here are some recent results I did from some testing using a Noctua NH-U9S with two 92mm fan configuration. Additionally, these results contain performance metrics from both CPUFreq Ondemand vs. Performance governors as an additional point of interest. These results are for reference purposes of the Noctua NH-U9S in a dual fan setup for this 16-core / 32-thread 3.5GHz (4.7GHz boost) CPU rated with a 105 Watt TDP.

wayland 1.18.0 This is the official release for Wayland 1.18. The main new features in this release are: - Add support for the Meson build system (autotools is still supported but will be removed in a future release) - Add API to tag proxy objects to allow applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection - Track wayland-server timers in user-space to prevent creating too many FDs - Add wl_global_remove, a new function to mitigate race conditions with globals Thanks to all contributors! There were no changes since RC1. Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 1.18.0 for the official release git tag: 1.18.0