Extend the life of your SSD drive with fstrim
Over the past decade, solid-state drives (SSD) have brought about a new way of managing storage. SSDs have benefits like silent and cooler operation and a faster interface spec, compared to their elder spinning ancestors. Of course, new technology brings with it new methods of maintenance and management. SSDs have a feature called TRIM. This is essentially a method for reclaiming unused blocks on the device, which may have been previously written, but no longer contain valid data and therefore, can be returned to the general storage pool for reuse. Opensource.com’s Don Watkins first wrote about TRIM in his 2017 article "Solid-state drives in Linux: Enabling TRIM for SSDs."
Noctua NH-U9S Performance For The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X + Ondemand vs. Performance Governors
For those that may be looking to run an air-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3950X especially in a rack-mount 4U chassis, here are some recent results I did from some testing using a Noctua NH-U9S with two 92mm fan configuration. Additionally, these results contain performance metrics from both CPUFreq Ondemand vs. Performance governors as an additional point of interest. These results are for reference purposes of the Noctua NH-U9S in a dual fan setup for this 16-core / 32-thread 3.5GHz (4.7GHz boost) CPU rated with a 105 Watt TDP. Also: CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
wayland 1.18.0
This is the official release for Wayland 1.18. The main new features in this release are: - Add support for the Meson build system (autotools is still supported but will be removed in a future release) - Add API to tag proxy objects to allow applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection - Track wayland-server timers in user-space to prevent creating too many FDs - Add wl_global_remove, a new function to mitigate race conditions with globals Thanks to all contributors! There were no changes since RC1. Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 1.18.0 for the official release git tag: 1.18.0Also: Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
Kali Linux Alternate Parrot OS Releases New Beta v4.8
It’s been a long delay since the release of Parrot OS 4.7 and all ethical hackers and pentester are eagerly waiting for the latest updates and new features for the upcoming Parrot OS 4.8. So, recently, during a community discussion, Irene Pirrotta, Parrot OS Core Developer, released the new beta4 version of Parrot OS 4.8. The beta test includes various restructuring of projects and component changes.
Arrow Shield96 Arm Linux Board Focuses on Hardware-based Security
Arrow Shield96 Trusted Platform board adds the EmSPARK Security Suite which implements trusted boot, firmware protection, a trusted device ID, secure storage & communications as well as secure firmware updates. Both versions of the board can be purchased on Arrow website for $139 and $159 respectively. While the standard version will ship now, the trusted platform model is on pre-order and scheduled to start shipping on March 18, 2020. Embedded.com reports Arrow Electronics will showcase the Shield96 board at Embedded World 2020 (booth 340, Hall 4A) at the end of the month. The company, together with Microchip Technology and Sequitur Labs will also be hosting a webinar entitled “Simplified Security for Endpoint Solutions” on February 18, 2020, in order to introduce the platform.
