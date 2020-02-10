Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Startup Mycroft AI declares it will fight 'patent troll' tooth and nail after its Linux voice-assistant attracts lawsuit
An AI startup is battling a patent-infringement lawsuit filed against it for building an open-source Linux-based voice-controlled assistant. Mycroft AI first learned trouble was brewing when it was contacted by a lawyer at Tumey LLP, a Texas law firm focused on intellectual property, in December. In an email to the startup’s CEO Joshua Montgomery, the legal eagle claimed Mycroft AI's technology infringed two US patents – 9,794,348 and 10,491,679 – belonging to Tumey's client, Voice Tech Corp. Voice Tech's patents described a system for handling “voice commands from a mobile device to remotely access and control a computer." Mycroft AI develops voice-assistant software that runs on Linux systems, including Raspberry Pis and its own standalone Mark I and II gadgets, and responds to spoken requests, such as setting alarms and reminders, searching the web, and so on. You can add more features by installing add-ons called skills.
Noctua NH-U9S Performance For The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X + Ondemand vs. Performance Governors
For those that may be looking to run an air-cooled AMD Ryzen 9 3950X especially in a rack-mount 4U chassis, here are some recent results I did from some testing using a Noctua NH-U9S with two 92mm fan configuration. Additionally, these results contain performance metrics from both CPUFreq Ondemand vs. Performance governors as an additional point of interest. These results are for reference purposes of the Noctua NH-U9S in a dual fan setup for this 16-core / 32-thread 3.5GHz (4.7GHz boost) CPU rated with a 105 Watt TDP. Also: CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
wayland 1.18.0
This is the official release for Wayland 1.18. The main new features in this release are: - Add support for the Meson build system (autotools is still supported but will be removed in a future release) - Add API to tag proxy objects to allow applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection - Track wayland-server timers in user-space to prevent creating too many FDs - Add wl_global_remove, a new function to mitigate race conditions with globals Thanks to all contributors! There were no changes since RC1. Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 1.18.0 for the official release git tag: 1.18.0Also: Wayland 1.18 Released With Meson Support, Other Minor Changes
