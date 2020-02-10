Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 12th of February 2020 09:21:07 PM

The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

(Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well

as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.

Like previous LTS series, 18.04.4 includes hardware enablement stacks

for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures

and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images.

Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel; however you may

select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader.

As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated

installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to

be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and

corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining

stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

