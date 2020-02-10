Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS
(Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well
as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.
Like previous LTS series, 18.04.4 includes hardware enablement stacks
for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures
and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images.
Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel; however you may
select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader.
As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated
installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to
be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and
corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining
stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Also: Download Now: Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.3
Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released With The Newest Hardware Enablement Stack
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 340 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago