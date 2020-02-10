Wind River Linux adds CI/CD support with more frequent releases
Wind River Linux customers can now choose a continuous integration and continuous delivery model for access to updated releases every few weeks. Wind River also announced separate, async updates for containers and Linux.
Wind River has updated it Wind River Linux distribution with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) support. This optional “model” for subscribing to the commercial, but open source Yocto Linux based, embedded distro provides customers with new releases that can be downloaded every few weeks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 271 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago