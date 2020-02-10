Language Selection

Android
96Boards-like Cortex-A5 SBC features security suite

Arrow’s $159, 96Boards-like “Shield96 Trusted Platform” SBC runs Linux on a Cortex-A5 Microchip SAMA5D27 and pre-loads Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite with secure OTA, secure boot, crypto, and hardware root of trust. Arrow has launched an SBC that runs Linux on Microchip’s single-core Cortex-A5 SAMA5D27 (or ATSAMA5D27) SoC. The $159 Shield96 Trusted Platform features pre-loaded EmSPARK Security Suite software from Sequitur Labs, which is specifically designed to exploit the SAMA5D2’s security features. Read more

