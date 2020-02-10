Firefox 73 + Firefox 74 Beta Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Given this week's release of Firefox 73 stable that also puts Firefox 74 into beta state, here are fresh Firefox browser benchmarks of Firefox 72/73/74 on Ubuntu Linux with and without WebRender as well as how it compares to the current state of Google Chrome.
These benchmarks today are looking at the performance of Firefox 73 and looking ahead at how the performance is shaping up for Firefox 74 with the initial beta release. Secondary runs were also performed when force-enabling WebRender.
