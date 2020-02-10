A Raspberry Pi Kiosk
Unlike my usual Raspberry Pi hacks, the kiosk would need a monitor and a window system. So instead of my usual Raspbian Lite install, I opted for a full Raspbian desktop image.
Mistake. First, the Raspbian desktop is very slow. I intended to use a Pi Zero W for the kiosk, but even on a Pi 3 the desktop was sluggish.
More important, the desktop is difficult to configure. For instance, a kiosk needs to keep the screen on, so I needed to disable the automatic screen blanking. There are threads all over the web asking how to disable screen blanking, with lots of solutions that no longer apply because Raspbian keeps changing where desktop configuration files are stored.
Incredibly, the official Raspbian answer for how to disable screen blanking in the desktop — I can hardly type, I'm laughing so hard — is: install xscreensaver, which will then add a configuration option to turn off the screensaver. (I actually tried that just to see if it would work, but changed my mind when I saw the long list of dependencies xscreensaver was going to pull in.)
I never did find a way to disable screen blanking, and after a few hours of fighting with it, I decided it wasn't worth it. Setting up Raspbian Lite is so much easier and I already knew how to do it. If I didn't, Die Antwort has a nice guide, Setup a Raspberry Pi to run a Web Browser in Kiosk Mode, that uses my preferred window manager, Openbox. Here are my steps, starting with a freshly burned Raspbian Lite SD card.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 704 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 73 + Firefox 74 Beta Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Given this week's release of Firefox 73 stable that also puts Firefox 74 into beta state, here are fresh Firefox browser benchmarks of Firefox 72/73/74 on Ubuntu Linux with and without WebRender as well as how it compares to the current state of Google Chrome. These benchmarks today are looking at the performance of Firefox 73 and looking ahead at how the performance is shaping up for Firefox 74 with the initial beta release. Secondary runs were also performed when force-enabling WebRender.
Android Leftovers
Wind River Linux adds CI/CD support with more frequent releases
Wind River Linux customers can now choose a continuous integration and continuous delivery model for access to updated releases every few weeks. Wind River also announced separate, async updates for containers and Linux. Wind River has updated it Wind River Linux distribution with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) support. This optional “model” for subscribing to the commercial, but open source Yocto Linux based, embedded distro provides customers with new releases that can be downloaded every few weeks.
Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support. Like previous LTS series, 18.04.4 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images. Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel; however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader. As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Also: Download Now: Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.3 Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released With The Newest Hardware Enablement Stack
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 55 sec ago
8 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 47 min ago
8 hours 53 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago