Security: Updates, Mitigations, Myths, DNS/IPFire and Huawei
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (spice-gtk), Debian (libemail-address-list-perl), openSUSE (chromium, libqt5-qtbase, nginx, systemd, and wicked), Oracle (spice-gtk), Slackware (firefox and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (libexif and Yubico PIV Tool).
This blog post discusses a bug leading to memory corruption in Samsung's Android kernel (specifically the kernel of the Galaxy A50, A505FN - I haven't looked at Samsung's kernels for other devices). I will describe the bug and how I wrote a (very unreliable) exploit for it. I will also describe how a second vulnerability, which had long been fixed in the upstream kernel, the upstream stable releases, and the Android common kernel, but not in Samsung's kernel, aided in its exploitation.
If you want to look at the corresponding source code yourself, you can download Samsung's kernel sources for the A505FN from here. The versions seem to be sorted such that the newer ones are at the top of the list; A505FNXXS3ASK9 is the newest one at the time of writing, corresponding to the November 2019 security patch level.
Many companies have a preference towards open source technology, so what should be kept in mind in regards to ensuring its security?
Today, we have taken some important changes on our DNS Resolver into production. Having released support for DNS-over-TLS in 2018, we have now added TCP Fast Open and TLSv1.3.
Lightning Wire Labs is managing a DNS Resolver to provide an alternative to the large corporation who are trying to get the global DNS system under their control and use it for marketing purposes.
To not fall behind the technical development, we have now enabled some new features on our resolver to make it ready for the new DNS changes that are going to land with IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 141 very soon.
Huawei can covertly access mobile networks through back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show that the firm poses a security threat.
U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
February is Black History Month, and we wanted to share some of the people who’ve influenced and inspired Red Hatters throughout their lives. We asked members of Red Hat’s Blacks United in Leadership and Diversity (B.U.I.L.D.) about black historical figures who have inspired them. Some you no doubt have heard of, others may be new to you and you’ll have the chance to be inspired by their accomplishments for the first time.
Janelle Harris, member of B.U.I.L.D. and a senior alliances partner marketing manager based in Raleigh, says that she views Black History Month as "a time to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of black people in order to foster motivation, cultural pride and inspiration."
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform has a broad set of powerful functions available to users as soon as it’s deployed. Providing so many functions within OpenShift poses a challenge to the OpenShift User Experience Design (UXD) team.
Which functions and tasks are the most important to our users? What aspects of the product and interface should we focus on? To answer these questions, our UXD researchers are implementing the Top Tasks method to get insights from our users on how to craft the next stages of OpenShift’s user experience.
In part one of this blog post series, we discussed IBM’s approach for delivering innovation while simplifying your storage infrastructure, reducing complexity, and cutting costs. Now let’s take a closer look at the details of the new IBM FlashSystem family, a single platform designed to simplify your storage infrastructure, reduce complexity and cut costs, while continuing to deliver extensive innovation for your enterprise class storage solutions and your hybrid multicloud environments.
[...]
IBM Storage Insights provides monitoring, AI-based alerts, reporting and support capabilities from IBM Cloud. Storage Insights Pro simplifies storage further with support from a single management pane for cloud storage managed by IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud and EMC Unity and Unity XT, NetApp FAS and AFF, and Hitachi VSP G-series storage.
IBM has announced the new FlashSystem family, designed to simplify storage infrastructure, reduce complexity and cut costs, while continuing to deliver support for hybrid and multicloud platforms.
Mozilla: Privacy, NextDNS, Vista 10 and Spyware
We’re not sure if we can consider “You” a guilty pleasure considering how many people have binged every episode (over 43 million), but it certainly ranks up there right next to ASMR videos. There’s something oddly compelling about listening to and watching someone like Joe Goldberg who is just a regular, well, Joe (or psychopath), uncover everything there is to know about his “love” obsession Guinevere Beck through a few simple online searches.
In reality, the whole premise of the show kind dissolves with the most basic of digital privacy setting, which is why it feels good to know with a few simple tweaks, someone like Joe could never snoop in on our lives and thus makes the whole experience of watching “You” completely voyeuristic.
Season one, episode one kicks off with Beck, a struggling poet living in Manhattan, wandering into a bookstore to find a Paula Fox book. Joe, the clerk, immediately sets his eyes on the ingenue and starts building a mental profile of her based on her body language and reading preferences.
It’s not long after their first encounter when we happen upon our first privacy tip. After soliciting his help to find the book, she checks out at the register and hands him her credit card. He thinks it’s because she wants him to know her name, we think it’s because she’s a struggling poet and probably needs the cash she has in her wallet to be liquid in case of emergencies, but anyway.
Mozilla has released Firefox 73 today, February 11th, 2020, to the Stable desktop channel for Windows, macOS, and Linux with bug fixes, new features, and security fixes.
Included with this release are new features such as a default zoom setting, high contrast theme improvements, and NextDNS as a new DoH provider.
Windows, Mac, and Linux desktop users can upgrade to Firefox 73.0 by going to Options -> Help -> About Firefox and the browser will automatically check for the new update and install it when available.
use GNU Linux on a daily basis on all machines. run windows virtualized for various tasks and as a gaming station.
but also have to support clients using Win 10.
So here is why one would NOT use it.
What the Open Source community shall do better: listen to the users and create high quality well tested reliable secure robust fast sleak software that makes the everyday life better for millions and millions.
Cleaning up emails. And let's restart coding for issue #3140 (PR #3167). Last week, I discussed with mike, if I should rebase the messy commits so we have a cleaner version. On one hand, the rebase would create a clean history with commits by specific sections, but the history of my commits also document the thought process. For now I think I will keep the "messy informative" commits.
today's howtos
Pigz, short for parallel implementation of gzip, is a free, open source multi-threaded compression utility to compress and uncompress files in Linux. Pigz, pronounced as pig-zee, uses the zlib and pthread libraries and takes full advantage of multiple processors and multiple cores when compressing data. Since pigz compresses using threads to make use of multiple processors and cores, It can be able to archive larger files much faster than with gzip. To put this simply, pigz does what gzip does, but it allocates the work to multiple processors and cores when compressing and speed up the compression/decompression process significantly. In this guide, let us learn to compress and decompress files in parallel using Pigz in Linux.
