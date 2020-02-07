Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of February 2020 04:02:42 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Desktop Distribution of the Year - Ubuntu (15.68%)
Server Distribution of the Year - Debian Stable (26.81%)
Live Distribution of the Year - Slackware Live Edition (31.43%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (42.60%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (54.13%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (32.94%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (23.13%)
Audio Media Player of the Year - VLC (40.00%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (39.06%)
Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (67.10%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.90%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (23.40%)
Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (28.79%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (26.73%)
IDE of the Year - Geany (21.94%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (26.47%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (26.64%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart (17.82%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (29.26%)
Backup Application of the Year - Timeshift (20.69%)
Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (55.56%)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (21.05%)
Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (33.33%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG/Tor Browser Bundle (tie) (25.40%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud (49.15%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (38.46%)
Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (44.76%)
Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (54.70%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (60.42%)
Container of the Year - Docker (56.96%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Late Night Linux (18.87%)
Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Telegram (58.11%)
Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (73.04%)
Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (52.46%)
Linux Laptop Vendor of the Year - System76 (33.33%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (46.94%)
Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (63.80%)
Clipboard Manager of the Year - Klipper (39.39%)
PDF Viewer of the Year - Okular (37.44%)
Static Site Generator of the Year - Hugo/Jekyll (tie) (33.33%)

Reference: 2019 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards

More in Tux Machines

Security: Updates, Mitigations, Myths, DNS/IPFire and Huawei

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (spice-gtk), Debian (libemail-address-list-perl), openSUSE (chromium, libqt5-qtbase, nginx, systemd, and wicked), Oracle (spice-gtk), Slackware (firefox and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (libexif and Yubico PIV Tool).

  • Mitigations are attack surface, too

    This blog post discusses a bug leading to memory corruption in Samsung's Android kernel (specifically the kernel of the Galaxy A50, A505FN - I haven't looked at Samsung's kernels for other devices). I will describe the bug and how I wrote a (very unreliable) exploit for it. I will also describe how a second vulnerability, which had long been fixed in the upstream kernel, the upstream stable releases, and the Android common kernel, but not in Samsung's kernel, aided in its exploitation. If you want to look at the corresponding source code yourself, you can download Samsung's kernel sources for the A505FN from here. The versions seem to be sorted such that the newer ones are at the top of the list; A505FNXXS3ASK9 is the newest one at the time of writing, corresponding to the November 2019 security patch level.

  • What to know about open source security

    Many companies have a preference towards open source technology, so what should be kept in mind in regards to ensuring its security?

  • Enhancements to our DNS Resolver

    Today, we have taken some important changes on our DNS Resolver into production. Having released support for DNS-over-TLS in 2018, we have now added TCP Fast Open and TLSv1.3. Lightning Wire Labs is managing a DNS Resolver to provide an alternative to the large corporation who are trying to get the global DNS system under their control and use it for marketing purposes. To not fall behind the technical development, we have now enabled some new features on our resolver to make it ready for the new DNS changes that are going to land with IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 141 very soon.

  • U.S. Officials Say Huawei Can Covertly Access Telecom Networks

    Huawei can covertly access mobile networks through back doors meant for law enforcement, the U.S. has told allies in a bid to show that the firm poses a security threat.  U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co. can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hatters recognize Black History Month

    February is Black History Month, and we wanted to share some of the people who’ve influenced and inspired Red Hatters throughout their lives. We asked members of Red Hat’s Blacks United in Leadership and Diversity (B.U.I.L.D.) about black historical figures who have inspired them. Some you no doubt have heard of, others may be new to you and you’ll have the chance to be inspired by their accomplishments for the first time. Janelle Harris, member of B.U.I.L.D. and a senior alliances partner marketing manager based in Raleigh, says that she views Black History Month as "a time to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of black people in order to foster motivation, cultural pride and inspiration."

  • What Matters Most to OpenShift Users?

    Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform has a broad set of powerful functions available to users as soon as it’s deployed. Providing so many functions within OpenShift poses a challenge to the OpenShift User Experience Design (UXD) team. Which functions and tasks are the most important to our users? What aspects of the product and interface should we focus on? To answer these questions, our UXD researchers are implementing the Top Tasks method to get insights from our users on how to craft the next stages of OpenShift’s user experience.

  • From The Enterprisers Project: 4 Facts about Kubernetes Operators
  • Storage made simple for hybrid multicloud: the new IBM FlashSystem family

    In part one of this blog post series, we discussed IBM’s approach for delivering innovation while simplifying your storage infrastructure, reducing complexity, and cutting costs. Now let’s take a closer look at the details of the new IBM FlashSystem family, a single platform designed to simplify your storage infrastructure, reduce complexity and cut costs, while continuing to deliver extensive innovation for your enterprise class storage solutions and your hybrid multicloud environments. [...] IBM Storage Insights provides monitoring, AI-based alerts, reporting and support capabilities from IBM Cloud. Storage Insights Pro simplifies storage further with support from a single management pane for cloud storage managed by IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud and EMC Unity and Unity XT, NetApp FAS and AFF, and Hitachi VSP G-series storage.

  • IBM’s New FlashSystem Family

    IBM has announced the new FlashSystem family, designed to simplify storage infrastructure, reduce complexity and cut costs, while continuing to deliver support for hybrid and multicloud platforms.

Mozilla: Privacy, NextDNS, Vista 10 and Spyware

  • What watching “You” on Netflix taught us about privacy

    We’re not sure if we can consider “You” a guilty pleasure considering how many people have binged every episode (over 43 million), but it certainly ranks up there right next to ASMR videos. There’s something oddly compelling about listening to and watching someone like Joe Goldberg who is just a regular, well, Joe (or psychopath), uncover everything there is to know about his “love” obsession Guinevere Beck through a few simple online searches. In reality, the whole premise of the show kind dissolves with the most basic of digital privacy setting, which is why it feels good to know with a few simple tweaks, someone like Joe could never snoop in on our lives and thus makes the whole experience of watching “You” completely voyeuristic. Season one, episode one kicks off with Beck, a struggling poet living in Manhattan, wandering into a bookstore to find a Paula Fox book. Joe, the clerk, immediately sets his eyes on the ingenue and starts building a mental profile of her based on her body language and reading preferences. It’s not long after their first encounter when we happen upon our first privacy tip. After soliciting his help to find the book, she checks out at the register and hands him her credit card. He thinks it’s because she wants him to know her name, we think it’s because she’s a struggling poet and probably needs the cash she has in her wallet to be liquid in case of emergencies, but anyway.

  • Firefox 73 Released With Security Fixes, New DoH Provider, More

    Mozilla has released Firefox 73 today, February 11th, 2020, to the Stable desktop channel for Windows, macOS, and Linux with bug fixes, new features, and security fixes. Included with this release are new features such as a default zoom setting, high contrast theme improvements, and NextDNS as a new DoH provider. Windows, Mac, and Linux desktop users can upgrade to Firefox 73.0 by going to Options -> Help -> About Firefox and the browser will automatically check for the new update and install it when available.

  • things one hates about Windows 10 – Thunderbird as default mail program for firefox mail sharing links

    use GNU Linux on a daily basis on all machines. run windows virtualized for various tasks and as a gaming station. but also have to support clients using Win 10. So here is why one would NOT use it. What the Open Source community shall do better: listen to the users and create high quality well tested reliable secure robust fast sleak software that makes the everyday life better for millions and millions.

  • Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w06 - worklog - Finishing anonymous reporting

    Cleaning up emails. And let's restart coding for issue #3140 (PR #3167). Last week, I discussed with mike, if I should rebase the messy commits so we have a cleaner version. On one hand, the rebase would create a clean history with commits by specific sections, but the history of my commits also document the thought process. For now I think I will keep the "messy informative" commits.

today's howtos

