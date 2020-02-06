Games: Mutazione and Valve
Nominated for multiple awards so it must be a little bit special, the mutant soap opera adventure Mutazione has today been released for Linux.
Unfortunately, in any online game (especially a free one) you're going to get many forms of abusive behaviour. One such problem in Dota 2 is 'smurf' accounts and Valve are attempting to deal with it.
A smurf account is where an experienced player will make another account, to then stomp all over less experienced players and ruin their fun. It is a nuisance, it can completely ruin games and no doubt turns away plenty of potential fans. Valve are aware and they've blogged a few times recently about their plans to improve Dota 2's matchmaking and detection systems a lot of which is already live.
Yesterday, Valve released an update to the Steam client pulling in a whole bunch of features changes and a visual visual adjustments from the recent Betas.
Big Picture Mode also saw a few handy tweaks. For Linux, there's a new filter for Steam Play white-listed games that shows as "Steam Play Certified".
Security/Integrity/Proprietary: Microsoft, SWIFT, SymTCP, Emotet and CIA Leaks
A dozen of the vulnerabilities Microsoft patched today are rated “critical,” meaning malware or miscreants could exploit them remotely to gain complete control over an affected system with little to no help from the user.
Last month, Microsoft released an advisory warning that attackers were exploiting a previously unknown flaw in IE. That vulnerability, assigned as CVE-2020-0674, has been patched with this month’s release. It could be used to install malware just by getting a user to browse to a malicious or hacked Web site.
Microsoft once again fixed a critical flaw in the way Windows handles shortcut (.lnk) files (CVE-2020-0729) that affects Windows 8 and 10 systems, as well as Windows Server 2008-2012. Allan Liska, intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, says Microsoft considers exploitation of the vulnerability unlikely, but that a similar vulnerability discovered last year, CVE-2019-1280, was being actively exploited by the Astaroth trojan as recently as September.
TLDR: With a bit of research and support we were able to demonstrate a proof of concept for introducing a fraudulent payment message to move £0.5M from one account to another, by manually forging a raw SWIFT MT103 message, and leveraging specific system trust relationships to do the hard work for us!
-
In a paper (PDF) entitled ‘SymTCP: Eluding Stateful Deep Packet Inspection with Automated Discrepancy Discovery’, academics from the University of California’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering demonstrate how to bypass DPI mechanisms, regardless of their application.
According to the team, DPI systems often use simplified machine states of network stacks that are not exact implementation copies of end hosts. Discrepancies can then be exploited through packet fragmentation or manipulation.
SymTCP first runs ‘symbolic execution’ on a server’s TCP implementation, and the resulting scan collects execution paths labeled as either ‘accept’ or ‘drop’ for packet inspection.
The DPI system is then checked with generated packet sequences to ascertain which, if any, are processed in the same way by the DPI and the server.
If discrepancies in handling are detected, the open source tool is able to create packets that can reach core elements in the code responsible for accepting or dropping requests, thereby potentially avoiding DPI middlebox checks.
After the malware infects a computer that has Wi-Fi capability, it uses the wlanAPI interface to discover any Wi-Fi networks in the area: a neighbor’s Wi-Fi network, a free Wi-Fi network at a café, or a Wi-Fi network of a nearby business.
This new strain utilizes wlanAPI.dll calls to discover wireless networks around a computer that is already infected with Emotet. By using the compromised machine's Wi-Fi connection, the malware tries to brute-force its way in to other password protected networks nearby.
After the compromised device has been successfully connected to another wireless network, the Emotet Trojan begins looking for other Windows devices with non-hidden shares. The malware then scans for all accounts on these devices and once again brute-forces the password for the Administrator account and all other users on the system.
In a full day of testimony yesterday, one of Joshua Schulte’s former colleagues, testifying under the name Jeremy Weber (which may be a pseudonym of a pseudonym under the protective order imposed for the trial) introduced a ton of detail about how the engineering group he and Schulte worked in was set up bureaucratically, how the servers were set up, and how relations between Schulte and the rest of the group started to go south in the months and weeks leading up to the date when, the government alleges, he stole CIA’s [cracking] tools. He also described how devastating the leak was for the CIA.
In that testimony, the government began to lay out their theory of the case: When Schulte lost SysAdmin access to the servers hosting the malware they were working on — and the same day the unit announced they’d soon be moving the last server to which Schulte had administrator privileges under the official SysAdmin group — Schulte went back to the back-up file of the server from the day the fight started blowing up, March 3, 2016, and made a copy of it.
But the government also started previewing what will likely be Schulte’s defense: that some of these servers were available via a shared root password accessible to anyone in their group.
Tuesday's hearing follows months of escalating attacks against government entities across the nation, with most involving ransomware, which attackers use to lock down a system and demand payment to give the user access again.
The Trump administration’s counterintelligence strategy, released Monday, aims for stronger collaboration between the intelligence community and the private sector on detecting and stopping foreign intelligence threats to U.S. entities.
The plan, which President Donald Trump approved in early January, emphasizes a longstanding government argument that the private sector must do more to prevent foreign espionage. As state-sponsored hackers target more U.S. companies, corporate America should prioritize preparations to stifle similar attacks in the future, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Bill Evanina, told reporters at a briefing Monday.
2019 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Award Winners
Desktop Distribution of the Year - Ubuntu (15.68%)
Server Distribution of the Year - Debian Stable (26.81%)
Live Distribution of the Year - Slackware Live Edition (31.43%)
Database of the Year - MariaDB (42.60%)
Browser of the Year - Firefox (54.13%)
Desktop Environment of the Year - Plasma Desktop (KDE) (32.94%)
Window Manager of the Year - Openbox (23.13%)
Audio Media Player of the Year - VLC (40.00%)
Digital Audio Workstation of the Year - Ardour (39.06%)
Video Media Player of the Year - VLC (67.10%)
Video Authoring Application of the Year - KDEnlive (41.90%)
Network Security Application of the Year - Wireshark (23.40%)
Host Security Application of the Year - SELinux (28.79%)
Network Monitoring Application of the Year - Nagios XI (26.73%)
IDE of the Year - Geany (21.94%)
Text Editor of the Year - vim (26.47%)
File Manager of the Year - Dolphin (26.64%)
Open Source Game of the Year - SuperTuxKart (17.82%)
Programming Language of the Year - Python (29.26%)
Backup Application of the Year - Timeshift (20.69%)
Log Management Tool of the Year - Logwatch (55.56%)
X Terminal Emulator of the Year - Konsole (21.05%)
Browser Privacy Solution of the Year - uBlock Origin (33.33%)
Privacy Solution of the Year - GnuPG/Tor Browser Bundle (tie) (25.40%)
Open Source File Sync Application of the Year - Nextcloud (49.15%)
IRC Client of the Year - HexChat (38.46%)
Universal Packaging Format of the Year - Appimage (44.76%)
Single Board Computer of the Year - Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (54.70%)
Virtualization Application of the Year - VirtualBox (60.42%)
Container of the Year - Docker (56.96%)
Linux/Open Source Podcast of the Year - Late Night Linux (18.87%)
Secure Messaging Application of the Year - Telegram (58.11%)
Graphics Editor of the Year - GIMP (73.04%)
Linux Desktop Vendor of the Year - System76 (52.46%)
Linux Laptop Vendor of the Year - System76 (33.33%)
Linux Server Vendor of the Year - Dell (46.94%)
Email Client of the Year - Thunderbird (63.80%)
Clipboard Manager of the Year - Klipper (39.39%)
PDF Viewer of the Year - Okular (37.44%)
Static Site Generator of the Year - Hugo/Jekyll (tie) (33.33%)
Reference: 2019 LinuxQuestions.org Members Choice Awards
Linux/Kernel: GStreamer/SK Telecom, Benchmarks, Libcgroup and Kernel "Whoops"
For remote security surveillance, like monitoring an industrial facility where expensive equipment or even human lives might be at stake, maintaining an immediate and high quality video streaming from the areas of interest is a must. With the advent of 5G networks, it's now possible to stream high quality video in real-time with a very low latency that wasn't possible with the past generations of mobile networks. In this domain, the SRT protocol has been picking up speed, and thanks to srtsrc and srtsink elements available since GStreamer 1.16 (see Olivier Crête's blog post) it's now easier than ever to incorporate low latency streaming into your application.
Here at Collabora we've been lately participating in design and development of Hwangsaeul—a next generation security video feeds streaming platform with one of our customers, SK Telecom Co..
Hwangsaeul is a cloud relay service that gathers live security video feeds from different locations into a single service to which clients can connect to watch the feeds. Additionally, it also enables continuous recording of each feed. The SRT protocol is utilized by both camera-to-relay and relay-to-client transport in order to minimize latency.
Since the release of Linux 5.6-rc1 that is coming in as a very feature-packed kernel, here are benchmarks of Linux 5.5 stable up against Linux 5.6-rc1 on a few of the systems tested so far while more results are in-progress.
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6-rc1 were benchmarked using the reference binaries from the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA. For this quick article are results from a Threadripper 3970X, AMD EPYC 7742 2P, and Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 2P in distinctly different configurations in seeing if there is any widespread trends as of 5.6-rc1 for these high-end systems.
In 2008 libcgroup was created to simplify how users interact with and manage cgroups. At the time, only cgroups v1 existed, the libcgroup source was hosted in a subversion repository on Sourceforce, and System V still ruled the universe.
Fast forward to today and the landscape is changing quickly. To pave the way for cgroups v2 support in libcgroup, we have added unit tests, functional tests, continuous integration, code coverage, and more.
While Linux 5.5 is out in the wild now as the latest stable version of the Linux kernel, it turns out some Intel kernel graphics driver patches were overlooked and this can spell trouble for some users.
Longtime Intel open-source Linux graphics driver developer Chris Wilson noted on Tuesday that Linux 5.5 is missing multiple urgent patches. The ticket notes the lack of these patches is of severity "critical" and the highest priority.
