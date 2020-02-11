Language Selection

Games: dont_forget_me, Death and Taxes, Project Heartbeat, Suicide of Rachel Foster, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Until Then, Warfork

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of February 2020 03:05:40 PM
Gaming
  • dont_forget_me is an upcoming cyberpunk adventure game about exploring memories that looks promising

    Expect megacorporations, lots of neon, noir, jazz and synths and more in this adventure. A short prototype demo is available so you can get a little taste of uncovering memories.

  • The narrative-based game 'Death and Taxes' puts the grim reaper in an office job - demo available

    Inspired by the likes of Papers, Please, Animal Inspector, Beholder and Headliner we now have 'Death and Taxes', a game with plenty of hard choices and a morally gripping story with a rather stylish grim reaper.

    Arriving on Steam with Linux support on February 20, the developer said to expect "a ton of post-mortem bureaucracy"—oh my, whatever will people think up next. Your job is to decide who lives and who dies, with your decisions affecting the world around you.

  • Project Heartbeat is an upcoming sweet community-driven rhythm game developed on Linux

    Stretch your fingers and get ready for a workout, as a new rhythm game is in town named Project Heartbeat.

    Inspired by titles like Clone Hero and Project Diva with a sweet style and plenty of Eurobeat music, Project Heartbeat will be entering Early Access relatively soon on Steam.

  • Looks like the narrative thriller 'The Suicide of Rachel Foster' will come to Linux

    Releasing next week on February 19, it's looking like 'The Suicide of Rachel Foster' will also be coming to Linux although it's not clear yet exactly when.

    An eagle-eyed user spotted Linux being noted on SteamDB, which the developer ONE-O-ONE GAMES then did a little teasing with a Twitter post quoting it to say "seems that way" with a little party emoji included and then some teasing towards us. So it certainly seems like we're getting this narrative thriller.

  • LUNA The Shadow Dust looks seriously beautiful and this point & click puzzler is out now

    LUNA The Shadow Dust from Lantern Studio and Application Systems Heidelberg has released today and certainly seems like a worthy point and click adventure to add to your collection.

    Inspired by classic adventure games, LUNA The Shadow Dust was funded on Kickstarter (like many others) by the small Chinese team from Lantern Studio with this being their first game together. A tale of two playable companions drawn together in a hand-animated puzzle adventure.

  • Contemporary adventure game inspired by the Philippines 'Until Then' announced

    This definitely has my attention, as I really do love seeing more games made in settings not too often explored in games. Until Then is inspired by the Philippines including its lifestyle, and culture.

  • A tournament for the lightweight free FPS 'Warfork' is happening Sat 15 February

    If you’re interested to join them, don’t forget to formally confirm your attendance through the following link, where you’ll also find some general rules and other information, like the maps where the action will take place.

    This isn’t the first time this community hosted a tournament, as you can see in this previous announcement, and hopefully they continue doing them so that there are incentives to keep pushing the progress on the game – remember that, although perfectly playable, it’s still in Early Access.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

GTK 3.98

A few days ago, I’ve released a GTK 3.98 tarball. This is another step towards GTK 4. It is a little bit behind schedule, and does not quite include all the things we wanted to get into it, but it gets a lot closer to what we want to ship in GTK 4. Almost 9 months have passed since the 3.96 snapshot, so there are quite a few new things to look at. Too many to cover them all, but here are some highlights... Read more Also: Belated GTK 3.98 Puts GTK 4.0 One Step Closer

Linux is ready for the end of time

On 03:14:08 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT, aka Coordinated Universal Time) January 19, 2038 (that's a Tuesday), the world ends. Well, not in the biblical Book of Revelations sense. But, what will happen is the value for time in 32-bit based Unix-based operating systems, like Linux and older versions of macOS, runs out of numbers and starts counting time with negative numbers. That's not good. We can expect 32-bit computers running these operating systems to have fits. Fortunately, Linux's developers already had a fix ready to go. The problem starts with how Unix tells time. Unix, and its relations -- Linux, macOS, and other POSIX-compatible operating systems -- date the beginning of time from the Epoch: 00:00:00 GMT on January 1, 1970. The Unix family measures time by the number of seconds since the Epoch. So far, so good. But, since Unix and family started out as 32-bit operating systems, time's value is kept as a single signed 32-bit integer number. Those are a lot of seconds, but just like the last century's Y2K bug, it's not enough. Read more

Today in Techrights

