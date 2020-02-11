Penguin Tux - An Interesting story behind Linux Mascot
One such old and well-recognized mascot is Tux. Tux is a cutesy, chubby penguin that is sitting down and is an official mascot to Linux Kernel, one of the oldest open source monolithic, Unix-like operating system kernel. The Linux family that is represented by this little waterfowl is based on this kernel and developed on both traditional as well as personal computers and servers, usually in the same format of other Linux distributions on different embedded devices like.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 925 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming: Designing Big Picture, Test and Code, Copied Talk and Learning to Code On the Go
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Firefox 73 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Released earlier this week, on February 11th, the Firefox 73 open-source web browser introduces various enhancement to make your browsing experience more enjoyable. Among these improvements, we can mention the ability to add a custom default zoom level that applies to all web content. Firefox comes with a 100% zoom level by default, but now it can be changed to whatever suits your needs thanks to a new “Default zoom” dropdown menu implemented in the Zoom section under “Language and Appearance” settings.
Recent comments
1 min 4 sec ago
11 min 51 sec ago
46 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago