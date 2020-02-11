Android Leftovers
AV1 adoption to skyrocket via Netflix's Android rollout
Burn Through Less Data When Bingeing Netflix on Android
Forget shiny, folding, and 5G: Samsung's Galaxy S10 is your no-brainer Android upgrade
Samsung Galaxy A30 receives Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update
LG brings Android 10 for V50 on Sprint - GSMArena.com news
This change brings Google’s Android Messages RCS Chat one step closer to iMessage
Android Auto can now show local weather, in case your car doesn't have windows
Android Auto now shows weather in status bar as over 70 new cars add support
Finally, Android Users Can Now Browse Any Website on Google Chrome in Dark Mode
Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Do Not Feed Monkeys, more
Lenovo teases ‘Legion’ Android gaming phone w/ Snapdragon 865
Android 11 Developer Preview website goes live, no downloads available yet
Python Programming: Designing Big Picture, Test and Code, Copied Talk and Learning to Code On the Go
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Firefox 73 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Released earlier this week, on February 11th, the Firefox 73 open-source web browser introduces various enhancement to make your browsing experience more enjoyable. Among these improvements, we can mention the ability to add a custom default zoom level that applies to all web content. Firefox comes with a 100% zoom level by default, but now it can be changed to whatever suits your needs thanks to a new “Default zoom” dropdown menu implemented in the Zoom section under “Language and Appearance” settings.
