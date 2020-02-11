Games: Ninja Pizza Girl, Serious Sam Collection & Panzer Dragoon, Librem 5 Game Development
Delivering the goods with "Ninja Pizza Girl" on Linux and Steam
Like me, you probably have a bunch of games in your Steam library that you picked up at some point, but have never played. Such is the case for Ninja Pizza Girl which I probably got through a Humble Bundle, however long ago.
Serious Sam Collection & Panzer Dragoon announced for Stadia plus some timed exclusives
It might still be rough but Google's Stadia game streaming service is starting to pull in more games, with a bunch being announced today that look interesting.
Firstly and perhaps unsurprisingly, The Serious Sam Collection which will blend Serious Sam 1-3 into a single experience was announced for Stadia. Not surprising since Croteam spent a lot of time getting Vulkan support in with Serious Sam Fusion, plus Alen Ladavac co-founder of Croteam went over to Stadia. No exact date yet for The Serious Sam Collection.
Librem 5 Game Development
Many people learn to code through making games for their computer or phone. One of the things I love most about the Librem 5 is that it’s a full computer in your pocket that isn’t locked-down like Android and iOS. This means you get access to more programming languages, tools, frameworks and engines than they do. In this post I’ll showcase popular free and open source game frameworks and engines running on, or building games for, the Librem 5. I’ll be continuously testing new projects and adding them to the list, so if you have a favorite that’s not here yet let us know and I will get to it.
