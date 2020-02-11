Audiocasts/Shows: Command Line Heroes, BSD Now and Linux Headlines
Command Line Heroes season 4 episode 2: Mainframes
The story of a small team of rebel employees at General Electric who built a mainframe that pushed computing from a niche market to the mainstream.
Kubernetes on bhyve | BSD Now 337
Happinesses and stresses of full-time FOSS work, building a FreeBSD fileserver, Kubernetes on FreeBSD bhyve, NetBSD 9 RC1 available, OPNSense 20.1 is here, HardenedBSD’s idealistic future, and more.
2020-02-13 | Linux Headlines
IBM brings Kubernetes to the mainframe, PeerTube 2.1 is packed with polish, lazy image loading is slowly coming to Firefox, and find out which podcast was awarded Podcast of the Year.
Graphics: Mesa, Nouveau, RADV and Intel Blackhole Render
Security: Patches, Hack the Box, and Secure Encrypted Virtualization
Fedora Council November 2019 meeting: Councily business
The Fedora Council’s primary responsibility is to identify the short-, medium-, and long-term goals of the Fedora community and to organize and enable the project to best achieve them. Our mechanism for handling medium-term goals is the Fedora Objectives process. We spent some time reviewing this process and the associated Objective Lead roles. Although Objectives were invented to help bring visibility and clarity to big project initiatives, we know there is still a communications gap: most of the community doesn’t know exactly what it means for something to be an Objective, and many people don’t know what the current Objectives even are. Plus, being an Objective Lead is extra work — what’s the benefit? And why are Objective Leads given Council seats rather than just asked to report in periodically? We asked the Objective leads how they felt about it. Overall, they found it beneficial to have a seat on the Council. It helps make the work of the Objective more visible and lends credibility to resource requests. The act of writing and submitting an Objective proposal made them organize their thoughts, goals, and plans in a way that’s more easily understood by others. Also: Peter Czanik: Insider 2020-02: Portability; secure logging; Mac support; RPM;
Rhythmbox 3.4.4 Adds ListenBrainz Plugin, New App Icon
A new version of Rhythmbox, Ubuntu’s default music player app, is available. Rhythmbox 3.4.4 is a small update to this venerable player and was released back in January (but I’ve only just heard about it). As Rhythmbox is no longer the default GNOME music player (a role now filled by the rather anaemic GNOME Music app) this player hasn’t seen much major development for some time. But it’s not abandoned, as this update, the fourth bug fix update in the 3.4.x series, shows. So what’s new?
