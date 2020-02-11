Browsers and Privacy
-
Browsers, web sites, and user tracking
Browser tracking across different sites is certainly a major privacy concern and one that is more acute when the boundaries between sites and browsers blur—or disappear altogether. That seems to be the underlying tension in a "discussion" of an only tangentially related proposal being made by Google to the W3C Technical Architecture Group (TAG). The proposal would change the handling of the User-Agent headers sent by browsers, but the discussion turned to the unrelated X-Client-Data header that Chrome sends to Google-owned sites. The connection is that in both cases some feel that the web-search giant is misusing its position to the detriment of its users and its competitors in the web ecosystem.
-
Data detox: Four things you can do today to protect your computer
From the abacus to the iPad, computers have been a part of the human experience for longer than we think. So much so that we forget the vast amounts of personal data we share with our devices on a daily basis. On any given day we could be tackling sensitive work emails, planning our next vacation, or just booking some good ole doctor’s appointments. No big deal right? Well, in the wrong hands it can become a huge deal.
Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to tighten your device security. Read on for four easy things you can do today to protect your personal info along with your devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa, Nouveau, RADV and Intel Blackhole Render
Security: Patches, Hack the Box, and Secure Encrypted Virtualization
Fedora Council November 2019 meeting: Councily business
The Fedora Council’s primary responsibility is to identify the short-, medium-, and long-term goals of the Fedora community and to organize and enable the project to best achieve them. Our mechanism for handling medium-term goals is the Fedora Objectives process. We spent some time reviewing this process and the associated Objective Lead roles. Although Objectives were invented to help bring visibility and clarity to big project initiatives, we know there is still a communications gap: most of the community doesn’t know exactly what it means for something to be an Objective, and many people don’t know what the current Objectives even are. Plus, being an Objective Lead is extra work — what’s the benefit? And why are Objective Leads given Council seats rather than just asked to report in periodically? We asked the Objective leads how they felt about it. Overall, they found it beneficial to have a seat on the Council. It helps make the work of the Objective more visible and lends credibility to resource requests. The act of writing and submitting an Objective proposal made them organize their thoughts, goals, and plans in a way that’s more easily understood by others. Also: Peter Czanik: Insider 2020-02: Portability; secure logging; Mac support; RPM;
Rhythmbox 3.4.4 Adds ListenBrainz Plugin, New App Icon
A new version of Rhythmbox, Ubuntu’s default music player app, is available. Rhythmbox 3.4.4 is a small update to this venerable player and was released back in January (but I’ve only just heard about it). As Rhythmbox is no longer the default GNOME music player (a role now filled by the rather anaemic GNOME Music app) this player hasn’t seen much major development for some time. But it’s not abandoned, as this update, the fourth bug fix update in the 3.4.x series, shows. So what’s new?
Recent comments
3 min 39 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago