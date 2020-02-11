Android Leftovers
How to set up payments and send money on WhatsApp for Android
How to download and send Valentine’s Day WhatsApp Stickers on Android and iPhone
Here’s your latest reminder that Android security is a joke
Android co-creator's phone company Essential to close
[Funding Alert] Android Device Management Platform Provider Esper Raises $7.6 Mln In Series A Funding
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s coolest UI feature coming to other Android phones
'Google Has A Problem': Oracle Makes Pitch To Supreme Court In Android Case
Google Maps’ biggest update in years is now available on Android and iPhone
5 Things Android Phones Can Do That iPhones Can’t (& 5 Things Only iPhones Can Do)
Add a Dark Mode Toggle to Android 10's Quick Settings on Your OnePlus
Instagram May Allow Android Users to Add Stories from Native File Picker
OxygenOS Open Beta 9 for OnePlus 7 Pro brings Android January security patch, Zen Mode V1.5.0 and more
Linux is our love language
2019 was a year of learning in the Cherry household. I am a senior software engineer who set out to learn new skills and, along the way, I taught my husband, Chris. By teaching him some of the things I learned and asking him to work through my technology walkthrough articles, I helped Chris learn new skills that enabled him to pivot his career deeper into the technology field. And I learned new ways to make my walkthroughs and training materials more accessible for readers to digest. In this article, we talk about what we learned individually and from each other, then we explore what it means for their future.
KStars v3.4.0 is Released
Celebrate Valentines' Day with some KStars Love! Happy to announce the release of KStars 3.4.0 on February 14th, 2020 on Linux, MacOS, and Windows. What's new with this release?
The Private Internet Access Android app is being open sourced
Private Internet Access (PIA) is open sourcing its Android VPN app and dependencies code to the public as part of its commitment to open sourcing all clients in the name of transparency and privacy. The Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) community is a cornerstone of everything we enjoy on the internet.
