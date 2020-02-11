OSS Leftovers
-
How security keeps up when developers drive open source
Technological transformation is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiator, with businesses across all sectors investing heavily in new platforms, tools and frameworks. In response, open source has emerged as the most viable, cost-effective and leading-edge solution in enabling organisations to gain the edge in innovation.
No longer do individual businesses need to purchase or build all the software they need in-house. Instead, developers can now benefit from and build on the work of entire development communities, harnessing their collective power instead of starting from scratch. This is enabling countless new strands of innovation and increasing the speed to market for new products. According to research, 69 per cent of IT leaders deem open source as very important to an organisation’s overall enterprise infrastructure software plans. But software development wasn’t always done this way.
-
Rav1e 0.3 Release Brings Speed Optimizations, Other AV1 Encode Enhancements
As we've been expected, Rav1e 0.3 is now out the door for this open-source Rust-based AV1 encoder that now runs faster at higher encode levels.
In addition to faster and better encodes at higher levels, Rav1e also brings smaller binaries, faster build times, a multi-threaded deblocking filter, more x86_64 SIMD code, more auto-vectorizable code-paths, less memory allocations are now needed, and a 1~2% quality improvement.
-
Kiwi TCMS 8.0
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 8.0!
-
Top 5 Reasons to Build your Virtualization with Oracle Linux KVM
-
Oracle tells Supremes: Fair use? Pah! There's nothing fair about 'Google's copying'
Not to be outdone by Google in ominous warnings over the future of software, Oracle has declared to American Supreme Court justices that no company would make an "enormous investment" like it did in Java SE if rivals get a free pass to copy code simply because it is "popular" and "functional".
The firm filed a brief yesterday (PDF) to fend off Google's appeal in the highest court in the United States. The search giant is trying to overturn a Federal Circuit ruling over Google's use of Java code in the Android mobile operating system that would leave it on the hook for copyright damages estimated at $9bn+.
Oracle held that the class library APIs it has been tussling with Google's Android over since August 2010 are a "literary work", countering Mountain View's assertion last month that the "declarations were highly functional, rather than expressive (PDF)".
-
Multiple Image/File Upload with Django 3, Ionic 5 and FormData
In this tutorial, you'll learn to implement multiple file upload with Ionic 5, django 3 and FormData.
In a previous tutorial, we've created a django 3 RESTful application for uploading files using django 3 REST framework and Ionic 5.
-
RcppSimdJson 0.0.1 now on CRAN!
A fun weekend-morning project, namely wrapping the outstanding simdjson library by Daniel Lemire (with contributions by Geoff Langdale, John Keiser and many others) into something callable from R via a new package RcppSimdJson lead to a first tweet on January 20, a reference to the brand new github repo, and CRAN upload a few days later—and then two weeks of nothingness.
Well, a little more than nothing as Daniel is an excellent “upstream” to work with who promptly incorporated two changes that arose from preparing the CRAN upload. So we did that. But CRAN being as busy and swamped as they are we needed to wait. The ten days one is warned about. And then some more. So yesterday I did a cheeky bit of “bartering” as Kurt wanted a favour with an updated digest version so I hinted that some reciprocity would be appreciated. And lo and behold he admitted RcppSimdJson to CRAN. So there it is now!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 599 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux is our love language
2019 was a year of learning in the Cherry household. I am a senior software engineer who set out to learn new skills and, along the way, I taught my husband, Chris. By teaching him some of the things I learned and asking him to work through my technology walkthrough articles, I helped Chris learn new skills that enabled him to pivot his career deeper into the technology field. And I learned new ways to make my walkthroughs and training materials more accessible for readers to digest. In this article, we talk about what we learned individually and from each other, then we explore what it means for their future.
KStars v3.4.0 is Released
Celebrate Valentines' Day with some KStars Love! Happy to announce the release of KStars 3.4.0 on February 14th, 2020 on Linux, MacOS, and Windows. What's new with this release?
The Private Internet Access Android app is being open sourced
Private Internet Access (PIA) is open sourcing its Android VPN app and dependencies code to the public as part of its commitment to open sourcing all clients in the name of transparency and privacy. The Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) community is a cornerstone of everything we enjoy on the internet.
Recent comments
1 hour 34 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago