Games: Black Mesa, Space Impossible, MangoHud, Aeolis Tournament, Relow, Black Powder Red Earth, BATTLETECH and BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
Crowbar Collective want you to break Black Mesa and test the 1.0 build
The final release of Black Mesa, the re-imagining of Half-Life is coming close and Crowbar Collective want as many people as possible to test out the latest Beta build.
Most important for them are game breaking bugs as they want it to be "as smooth and enjoyable as possible". However, they said it's been "very stable" in their own testing but we all know how this type of thing goes when more people get access. They also want to know about spikes in the difficulty with the upgraded AI, if any part of the game is unclear and to make sure the achievements works as there's now 50 of them.
Space Impossible has a huge new release out for you to get building a starship
Explore space in a fully customizable and destructible spaceship in Space Impossible, which just had a massive update as they bring it into Beta.
Coming in hot with a brand new tutorial too, well sort-of anyway. The first star system you get is now a bit more hand-crafted and get a brief walk-through to get you going. It's simple and effective, giving you a short intro to at least tell you the basics. Masses of other changes including a new ore system. You now mine specific ores to then refine them into other materials for building and trading.
Vulkan overlay layer 'MangoHud' continues advancing quickly with a big new release
MangoHud enables you to quickly and easily monitor FPS, temperatures, RAM, VRAM and do a little benchmarking too with Vulkan games (native and Wine/Proton). A fresh release was just today put up.
This big new release brings in some exciting features to make it a true all-in-one tool. You can now limit the FPS, force VSync, display RAM & VRAM, show the current time, add a crosshair and it adds support for Zorin OS and Pop!_OS with the build script.
8-player mayhem is coming with 'Aeolis Tournament' successfully funded and on the way to Linux
Chaotic 8-player action is coming to Linux later this year, as Beyond Fun Studio have managed to get successfully funded on Kickstarter for their amusing looking game Aeolis Tournament.
With physics-based gameplay, a tournament mode and local and online cross-platform multiplayer play it sure does look like it's going to be a huge amount of fun.
Relow is a ridiculously fast FPS with procedurally generated arenas coming soon
I absolutely love first-person shooters, it's often a sort-of safety net comfort zone when I just want to jump into something quick for a while and it looks like Relow might be a good choice for that.
Arriving in Early Access on February 26, the developer has announced it will fully support Linux and there's a number of reasons why I think Relow could be interesting. For starters, maps are generated so you've always got something a little fresh. I've played numerous smaller shooters before that end up too stale with too few maps so my curiosity has been piqued here. Not just that it will also have crazy dual-wielding weapons, character customization and a promise of no micro transactions.
Urban turn-based tactics arrives on Linux with Black Powder Red Earth
Black Powder Red Earth, a new minute-to-minute turn-based tactics game set in a proxy war between the dictatorship of a failing petrostate and a brutal jihadist insurgency from Echelon Software has released for Linux with the latest update.
Currently in Early Access, it's only been available since December last year and they plan to remain in Early Access for at least 12-16 months yet to finish it.
BATTLETECH considered complete with one last patch coming, Harebrained moving on
That's it, it's done, finished. Harebrained Schemes have announced that their turn-based mech strategy game BATTLETECH is done, with a last patch coming this month.
After many patches and three big expansions across, the BATTLETECH saga is coming to a close nearly two years after the full release. Speaking in a fresh update on their Kickstarter, they said "Now, with our season pass at an end, HBS is going to focus on two brand new non-BattleTech projects. Our last free update, BATTLETECH Update 1.9, will release in late February. After that, BATTLETECH will continue to maintain customer support.".
BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION looks incredible and planned for Linux once they ensure it's solid
2D isometric adventure, BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION, has been announced for release this month and the good news is THE BROTHERHOOD will be bringing it to Linux.
They previously made the point-and-click sci-fi horror adventure 'STASIS' and another isometric horror game with 'CAYNE', both games have Linux builds too (although STASIS is classed as a Beta). As for BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION, it's releasing for Windows on February 26 and they confirmed to us on Twitter that they "will be supporting other platforms with a solid and stable build" and although there's no set date to "rest assured - it’s on our roadmap".
